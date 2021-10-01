We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

No matter the size of a household shoes by the front door is always problematic. Taking shoes off the minute you get in and leaving them strewn in the hallway is a trip hazard waiting to happen. Not to mention a complete eyesore, bringing down your hallway decor idea no end. That’s where hallway shoe storage ideas can be come to the rescue.

We like to think we’ll put shoes back in their rightful place after we take them off straight from the front door – do we really do that?! I only ask because I know at any one time I would have at least four pairs by my own front door, despite my best intentions of putting them away after every wear (that was before I installed a storage hallway idea of course). Having storage immediately by the front door solves the problem there and then.

Hallway shoe storage ideas

Look for stylish furniture solutions where you have the space or bespoke built-in storage if you have the budget. Ensure whatever hallway shoe storage idea you choose doesn’t make your space feel restricted.

‘Shoes take up far more space than people think, but often get left as an afterthought’ says Professional organiser Vicky Silverthorn (youneedavicky.com). ‘So if buying new units or having them built, always consider where you’re going to store your shoes. Adjustable shelving is ideal and can be arranged at different heights to suit what you’re storing, so space isn’t wasted.

1. Elevate storage off the floor

Choose wall-mounted furniture to elevate storage taking up valuable floor space, extra handy for a small hallway idea. Freeing up the space below the units helps to create a sense of space by being able to see the floor, helping to make even the tightest of hallways feel more spacious. This is a savvy IKEA hack using multiples of the Trones shoe cabinet all mounted together to form one big unit.

Keep the colour coordinated, like in this white hallway idea, so that the storage blends in seamless with the flow of the space. Choose to add subtle hints of colour or interest with the addition of decorative accessories and a runner.

Buy now: Trones Shoe Cabinet, £22 for pack of 2, IKEA

2. Go for slimline units

High-traffic hallways can get easily overrun with shoes and outdoor belongings. These slimline cabinets butt against a wall so are ideal for narrow hallway spaces, with compartments that pull down (rather than outwards) so they won’t obstruct anyone passing through. Each cabinet holds up to 16 pairs.

Buy now: Hemnes two-compartment shoe cabinet, £90, IKEA

3. Repurpose a wicker hamper

This brilliantly imaginative hallway idea provides a fashionable shoe storage solution. An attractive wicker hamper is upcycled to become a storage box. Concealing shoes immediately inside the front door. You could buy a basket to do the job, but we rather like the idea of reusing a hamper for good use – with sustainability in mind.

A simple wicker basket adds a touch of country-style to the decor, while being a multifunctional storage option.

4. Make storage multifunctional

Wall-mount a row of simple storage that can double up as a handy shelf, that aid in concealing the presence of any storage to a certain degree. Use the ledge for trinkets, keys and fresh flowers to give your hallway decor a more personal feel.

Simple pull out compartments allow easy storage for pairs of shoes to stand upright, so they are easily popped in and out.

5. Make a fashion statement with a display unit

In a well decorated hallway don’t let the storage let you down in the style stakes. This slimline tallboy unit is simple yet sleek enough to feel at home with the thoughtful decor. The three racks provide plentiful storage to keep a few pairs of shoes handy by the front door. It might mean you only want to put your best on show, because they are part of the display.

The top half of the unit allows for storing coats, hats, scarves and shopping bags. To curate more of a display this unit features a stack of beautiful trunks and a trailing house plant idea.

6. Incorporate seating

Make the storage multipurpose by choosing a storage bench. This handy choice provides somewhere to rest and remove your shoes, then a place underneath to pop them neatly once removed. Because the cubby holes are internal they shoes are only visible from the end, meaning they won’t make the hallway look untidy at any point.

The bench seating provides the perfect spot to add accent colours via cushions and upholstered seat pad.

7. Blend into the background

Choose modular storage solutions to accommodate all your outerwear, from shoes and coats to umbrellas and hats. To make the plentiful storage feel less imposing in a compact or narrow hallway idea stick to a uniform colour palette. If the storage unit coordinates with the hallway colour scheme it will seamlessly blend into the wall to prevent it overwhelming the space.

IKEA have a wealth of budget-friendly designs to create a bespoke storage solution for your home.

8. Double the storage potential

Double-up on shelf space with these ingenious shoe stackers. Great for bulky trainers and boots, one shoe sits on top of the holder and one slots in below. These can be used in any type of hallway storage unit, making them incredibly versatile.

Buy now: Like-it shoe holder, £6 for two; £18 for six; exclusive to John Lewis & Partners

9. Label baskets for a simple solution

Keep a busy family household in check with a simple baskets to solve shoe storage dilemmas. Assign each member of the family their own dedicated basket, to ensure shoes are easy to find and never muddled up. Simply pop a luggage tag on each one to personalise them and pop in a convenient place beside the front door.

Choose to add a pop of colour or pattern to your hallway decor with your choice of baskets. You could opt for a more robust rubber design if you’re more likely to throw wellies and muddy outdoor shoes into the mix.

10. Opt for easy access

Make mornings run more smoothly with cubbyhole storage that’ll hold a family-sized collection – dedicate a row to each member so everyone can find their favourites easily. As well as the hallway this idea is perfect for a utility room storage idea, bedroom or walk-in wardrobe for a collection of heels or trainers. Store boots and bags in the bottom sections.

11. Dedicate the space under the stairs

Save floor space by using the ‘wasted space’ under the stairs. This area is so often not utilised to full potential, or if used it is most likely a cupboard that acts as a dumping ground for all sorts of clutter. Putting up floating shelves provides an organised storage system – just as it is or even within a cupboard.

Bring order to the space with simple shelves, wall hooks and storage baskets to ensure everything has a place.

12. Keep storage behind closed doors

If you have space dedicate one wall solely to storage with a wall-mounted solution that lives behind closed doors. The door will prevent the hallway from feeling cluttered, but it’s still important to keep it in an orderly fashion behind closed doors. Once that slips it soon mounts up in an overwhelming pile of shoes and coats etc.

This handy String wall unit caters for all storage needs, creating a dedicated zone for each item.

13. Style with an alternative piece of furniture

Choose a piece of furniture that is in equal measure practical and pretty, to conceal your shoe storage in style. A sideboard or console is the most common furniture choice for hallways, but why not think outside the box and opt for a chest of drawers, to allow for additional storage in the top smaller drawers – such as house keys and car keys.

14. Colour code a family shoe collection

Make it fun with pops of colour. In a busy household there will be double the amount of wayward shoes to keep in order. Add a sideboard with a mix of open shelving and baskets to make access easy and simple for all the family. Add colourful baskets to create a system for storage; a most-worn, seasaonl or school shoes – depending on your needs.

15. Coordinate cabinets

Keep your furniture choices in check by coordinating larger pieces with smaller wall-hung units to create a sense of cohesion. Too many different styles would run the risk of making the already limited space feel chaotic over overcrowding, with too much going on.

In this hallways the already busy hallway wallpaper idea is tempered with matching white units to allow the decorated wall to be the most dominant feature in the room.

16. Build modular storage around seating

Hallway bench seats are a practical and visually pleasing addition to any hallway, but designs are often not cheap. Turn to IKEA for cheap modular options and fix them to the wall yourself, for a budget DIY and decorating option. Create your own seating and storage area to style a hallway space on a budget.

17. Build bespoke units on a landing area

When space is really tight every inch of landing idea and hallway becomes valuable. Building bespoke storage to solve the problem is a smart way to use the space to its full potential. Choose to build a vertical stack of pigeon hole-style compartments to house your households shoe collection. Like this example shows, you have the option to incorporate excess cupboards in the space near the ceiling.

You only really need hooks for coats, although adding doors will of course conceal items – making the space look less cluttered. The design is all budget dependant.

18. Line them up in a large layout

In a generous hallway size you may not choose to invest in shoe storage at all. In this instance merely keeping shoes lined up and in-check along the skirting helps to ensure the look is one of order. Keep the heels at the wall to avoid shoes being strewn in the middle of the floor, making even a large hallway look untidy and less presentable.

19. Make it moveable with baskets

An element of moveable hallway shoe storage means transporting shoes up and down the stairs is easier. A handy basket designed to fit perfectly onto the stairs, many retailers supply these ideal store and carry solutions, ensures no shoes are left or accessories are left on the stairs – preventing a trip hazard.

How do you organise shoes in a hallway?

The key to organising shoes in a hallway is to avoid too many pairs at once. Minimise the amount of shoes you have to organise by returning shoes back to wardrobes and cupboards, keeping only a few pairs handy at any one time. Tall storage units are ideal for small hallway areas, to use vertical space rather than taking up valuable floorspace.

Modular storage solutions help to bring order to walls in a busy hallway, dedicating clear zones for shoes, coats and other garments of outerwear.

How do you store minimal space for shoes?

To store minimal space for shoes in a narrow or compact hallway look for slimline solutions. You can purchase a number of tallboy units that are slim in width, so avoid taking much floorspace, yet tall in height to use vertical space. Choosing wall-mounted storage units will help to keep the floor space, helping to make the storage feel less imposing on the hallway space.

Video Of The Week

‘Use cupboard space efficiently – slot-in racks or cubbies will utilise wasted space at the bottom’ Vicky advises. Simple bookcase-style designs with flat shelves always work well, with shoes facing forwards for a neat look. Avoid anything with slanted wire shelves – shoes often slip off and they don’t work at all for thin heels.

How should shoes be stored on stairs?

It’s tempting to save avoid storing shoes on the stairs, to prevent any potential accidents. BUT you can source specially designed baskets, made to fit the shape of the stairs to make them the ideal size. You can build bespoke storage in behind the space underneath the stairs to provide smart storage solution.

Additional words by Lisa Fazzani.