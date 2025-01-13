With this thatched cottage 'all practical thinking went out the window, and my heart won!’'

An all-white French farmhouse scheme enhances the beautiful original features of this home

The owner of this picture-postcard thatched cottage knew that she wanted to live in the pretty Northamptonshire village when she came across it while out for a run. However, it was several years before a property in the well-established community came on the market.

Her son spotted the cottage for sale and she immediately arranged a viewing.

‘My head was telling me that it was a totally impractical choice because of possible maintenance and with the inevitable cost of redoing the thatch, but all practical thinking went out the window, and my heart won!’ she says.

She and her partner moved into the cottage in 2014 and set about giving it a pale transformation.

Installing a log burner

thatched cottage with wooden front porch and golden brown bricks

The exterior of the property, in golden-brown local Northamptonshire ironstone, is in striking contrast to its interior, which reflects the owner's love of French Provençal style.

Although the cottage was already in good shape, there were a few practical renovation things to take care of before it could be transformed into the dream home of a self-confessed Francophile residing in the English countryside.

The biggest job by far – and ultimately a triumph – was the re-thatching of the roof, combined with a simultaneous decision to install a larger log burner in the inglenook in the living area.

cottage living room with log burner, wooden beams and pale vintage furnishings

On a tight time frame set by the thatched roof insurance company to replace the thatch, the couple decided to do both jobs at once, saving money on two lots of scaffolding.

‘We were so pleased with the thatch, but the surprise success was the larger log burner, which turned out to be powerful enough to heat the upstairs too,’ she says. ‘It makes the cottage so cosy that we have to turn the heating off when the log burner is lit, even on colder evenings.’

Dining room

white french country style dining room with pale ruffled tablecloth and lampshade and vintage furniture

The owner loves French-country-style interiors so chose to paint all the interior walls in Farrow & Ball’s Wimborne White. This was partly to achieve a more French look, but also to make the beautiful original beams, which crisscross the ceilings, stand out more.

‘With stronger colours on the walls, the timber can get lost,’ she says. ‘And since the beams are such a lovely feature, we didn’t want that to happen.’

The dining area features a window seat, original window shutters, a large table surrounded by a set of antique chairs and a white-painted bench. A gallery wall of framed fabrics from Chalk & Paisley adds to the room’s layered look, while the ruffled fabric lampshade is from Painted Room.

Cosy snug

snug with pale vintage style furniture and candlelight

The owner's love of French farmhouse style is evident throughout her home, which is furnished almost entirely with brocante finds – from chippy chests of drawers to chandeliers and white linen.

She loves the soft glimmer of candlelight and likes to use candles in every room, such as in the cosy snug with its corner sofa.

glass fronted vintage wall cupboard lined with floral fabric

The vintage cabinet in the snug is home to pretty ceramic jugs, while its doors are lined with a floral fabric, an upcycled furniture idea.

New look kitchen

vintage style kitchen with ornate chandelier, farmhouse table and white units

The existing bespoke kitchen cabinetry in natural oak was well made, however, over time the finish became patchy. Rather than replacing them, Jane sanded and painted the kitchen cabinets white to give them a new French rustic look.

Wooden chopping boards and vintage accessories add further texture and character to this vintage-style cottage kitchen.

All-white bedroom

white cottage bedroom with wooden sleigh bed and chandelier

The white bedroom colour scheme continues the French-inspired interiors, with bedding sourced from Rachel Ashwell Shabby Chic Couture.

A vintage crystal chandelier is a lovely choice for bedroom lighting and adds a touch of elegance.

Bathroom surprise

Moroccan-style basin in a vintage cottage bathroom

A Moroccan-style basin set into a white tiled unit brings an unexpected Middle Eastern flavour to the owner's en-suite bathroom as a small bathroom idea, while vintage French storage jars make pretty containers.

The owner has succeeded in creating her French country-inspired home in the English countryside.

