I used to think leopard print bedding was tacky, but these chic styling tips have changed my mind
Timeless or tacky - help us decide!
I’m not ashamed to say that I love leopard print. Leopard print skirts, bags, jackets, mini skirts and trousers, I have it all, as well as a collection of more and more animal-printed homeware for my flat. But one leopard print trend I’m a little unsure about is leopard print bedding - and I’ve been seeing it everywhere this season.
When selecting the best bedding for my home, I’ve always stayed on a more neutral colour palette - you can’t beat crisp, white bed sheets, right? But right now, all my favourite brands are offering up leopard print bedding as part of their autumn/ winter collection, and I can’t decide whether I love it or hate it.
I’m a firm defender of the Shania Twain belief that ‘leopard print is a neutral’, and that leopard print is timeless, so do I give this bold pattern a try? Or is leopard print bedding a tacky trend destined to fall out of fashion?
Is leopard print bedding tacky?
Leopard print has always been a fierce home decor trend, made popular by fashion icons such as Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn. But when it comes to bedding, I’ve always associated leopard print bedding with an Austin Powers film, which is a little less groovy.
In 2025, maximalism is having its moment, and in the process, we’ve seen a revival of patterned bedding sets, including floral bedding and, of course, Habitat’s best-selling William Morris collaboration. Patterned bedding is an easy way to add colour and personality to your bedroom ideas, and given that leopard print has become symbolic of attitude and confident energy, perhaps it’s only right that leopard print bedding is having its moment, too.
‘It’s iconic. Leopard print has attitude. It makes a statement without saying a word. In interiors, it offers a perfect balance of wildness and sophistication. It works with almost every colour palette, from rich jewel tones to soft neutrals. And while trends come and go, leopard has the rare ability to feel fresh, familiar, and fearless all at once,’ says Sarah and Liz Hellmers, creative directors of independent homeware retailer and interior design studio Lathams, both in favour of the leopard print bedding trend.
‘Used in textiles for centuries, this bold pattern has graced the homes of royals, rebels & tastemakers alike. It brings instant character, drama and warmth, without ever feeling dated. That’s the magic of leopard, it evolves with the times but never fades from style.’
I’m inclined to agree. One thing I’ve always loved about this print is that it is a little brash and gaudy, which in turn makes it playful and fun to work with. If leopard print bedding is tacky, then embracing the ‘tackiness’ becomes a confident and powerful style statement.
Of course, leopard print can also be styled to be sophisticated and classic. Leaning into how well it works with neutral tones, you can use leopard print bedding to create a cosy, considered space.
‘The palette of this print works with most colour schemes, especially earthy tones or vibrant hues. I'd recommend grounding it with solid colours - as seen on the catwalk - think chocolate or burgundy accent pillows or a cobalt blue rug,' says Annabelle Sacher, trends expert at MediaVision.
'Layering in contrasting textures, such as a plush velvet or chunky knit throw, will inject sophistication and depth. To keep the look on trend vs. kitsch, allow leopard print bedding to be the hero piece by keeping the rest of the room pared back and free from competing patterns or clutter.'
Shop leopard print bedding
When I first saw leopard print bedding in stores, I thought it was a spotted step too far. But the more I look at it, the more I’m being won over. I’ve always been a fan of its bold and brash attitude and agree that when styled with cosy materials and warm tones, it can make a bedroom look more inviting.
Now I just need to convince my partner…
