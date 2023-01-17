The luxury Italian villa from hit series The White Lotus is available to rent on Airbnb

Series two of The White Lotus won a 2023 Golden Globe for Best Limited Series and has been on almost everyone’s watch list this year. The series has got people talking about the wild storylines and the beautiful Italian scenery - including the Villa Tasca which is currently available to rent on Airbnb.

The second series of the hit show is set in Sicily and follows the questionable exploits of the guests and employees of the exclusive Lotus hotel, across the course of a week.

The Villa Tasca, where Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) spent the night on a girls’ trip to Noto, captured the attention of viewers due to its grand exterior and stunning interiors, which celebrate Italian elegance.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

The series had many people dreaming of long lazy afternoons sitting by a pool basking in the Italian sun and with this villa you can do just that. The property is available to rent on Airbnb so you can live out your own la dolce vita holiday dreams, hopefully with less drama than The White Lotus.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

The real-life villa is located in Palermo and was originally built in the 1500s and is now owned by Count Giuseppe Tasca. The villa would make the perfect setting for a girls' trip and takes visitors back to the late 1800s romantic era.

The villa includes a 20-acre garden, four large bedrooms each with its own ensuite, which will give you plenty of ensuite ideas, and a luxury swimming pool with a furnished terrace.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

This property is supremely decadent with beautiful frescos making for some dreamy living room ideas. The Airbnb listing claims that there are 'decorations on nearly every surface.'

That's not to mention the vast beautifully patterned rugs or the landscape paintings that fill most of the walls.

However, it is the blue-themed terrace that really has us swooning. The zigzag tiles and the contemporary outdoor furniture act as the perfect foil to the opulent surroundings.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Villa Tasca is available to rent for £4,874 a night, which is a hefty price tag, but it does promise luxury details such as gold-edged portraits, carved wooden wardrobes and marble bathroom tiles.

The villa also comes with housekeeping, a house manager, a butler, two room attendants and a concierge service.

The Airbnb listing currently has multiple availabilities throughout the year, so if you’re really looking to push the boat out and celebrate, this is Italian glamour at its finest.