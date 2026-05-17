M&S has launched a rival to John Lewis' bestselling £12 handheld fan – it's just as sleek and even more affordable

Yes, this week might have been a washout, but the weather forecast promises there are higher temperatures on the horizon. Now is the time to invest in a handheld fan before they inevitably sell out, and M&S has dropped an almost identical M&S travel fan to the cult £12 John Lewis handheld fan, but at a lower price point.

If you went on a train, underground or bus last summer (or even a few weeks ago), you'll have seen the John Lewis fan in action. It has not only thousands of reviews raving about it, but a fan following on the Ideal Home team, too.

It was one of the first sleek-looking handheld fans, but M&S is coming for its cult title with an even cheaper version at £10. It has a similar sleek profile to the John Lewis version but is available in several stylish neutral colour ways to complement your handbag collection and even your holiday/office outfits.

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Now, this portable fan is not going to outperform the best fans at home, but when out and about, these little fans are a game-changer.

The M&S version is available in black, neutral, navy or khaki. Like the John Lewis version, it is easily rechargeable, and its clever design means that it can stand on a desk. It's fitted with rechargeable AA batteries, while its one-button operation makes it easy for anyone to use.

With 15 reviews from shoppers and a 4.8-star rating out of 5, most rave about its battery life, saying that it's impressive. They also love its speed options, as there are 3 to choose from. Most reviewers claim that it's well-made and that it's super handy for travelling.

(Image credit: M&S)

In comparison, the John Lewis version is available in 5 colourways that are arguably a little more fun (with pink, purple and some blues) it also features 3 speed settings. Their designs are also the same — a fold-out stand is incorporated into its handle, so it can sit on a table.

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A full charge takes 5 hours, and from this, the fan will work for 9 hours at its lowest speed, 6 hours on its medium speed and at its highest, 4 hours. With a lot to say from 3,000+ reviewers with a stellar 4.9-star rating, this fan is pleasantly powerful according to shoppers, as well as the perfect size, and most people own more than one!

Should you choose the M&S or John Lewis handheld fan?

The key difference between these fans is price — the M&S dupe is £2 cheaper. You'll also want to consider colour, if this matters to you. Then comes size as the M&S fan is slightly longer in length, at 25.5cm VS 25.1cm; both are roughly 11cm wide. It's unclear how long it takes the M&S fan to charge, and its battery life, but reviewers claim it's great.

All-in-all, it really boils down to colour preference and price. If you don't mind spending the extra £2 on a neutral colourway, then do it! If not, then keep it safe with the John Lewis model.