M&S has launched a rival to John Lewis' bestselling £12 handheld fan – it's just as sleek and even more affordable
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Yes, this week might have been a washout, but the weather forecast promises there are higher temperatures on the horizon. Now is the time to invest in a handheld fan before they inevitably sell out, and M&S has dropped an almost identical M&S travel fan to the cult £12 John Lewis handheld fan, but at a lower price point.
If you went on a train, underground or bus last summer (or even a few weeks ago), you'll have seen the John Lewis fan in action. It has not only thousands of reviews raving about it, but a fan following on the Ideal Home team, too.
It was one of the first sleek-looking handheld fans, but M&S is coming for its cult title with an even cheaper version at £10. It has a similar sleek profile to the John Lewis version but is available in several stylish neutral colour ways to complement your handbag collection and even your holiday/office outfits.
Now, this portable fan is not going to outperform the best fans at home, but when out and about, these little fans are a game-changer.
The M&S version is available in black, neutral, navy or khaki. Like the John Lewis version, it is easily rechargeable, and its clever design means that it can stand on a desk. It's fitted with rechargeable AA batteries, while its one-button operation makes it easy for anyone to use.
With 15 reviews from shoppers and a 4.8-star rating out of 5, most rave about its battery life, saying that it's impressive. They also love its speed options, as there are 3 to choose from. Most reviewers claim that it's well-made and that it's super handy for travelling.
In comparison, the John Lewis version is available in 5 colourways that are arguably a little more fun (with pink, purple and some blues) it also features 3 speed settings. Their designs are also the same — a fold-out stand is incorporated into its handle, so it can sit on a table.
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A full charge takes 5 hours, and from this, the fan will work for 9 hours at its lowest speed, 6 hours on its medium speed and at its highest, 4 hours. With a lot to say from 3,000+ reviewers with a stellar 4.9-star rating, this fan is pleasantly powerful according to shoppers, as well as the perfect size, and most people own more than one!
Should you choose the M&S or John Lewis handheld fan?
The key difference between these fans is price — the M&S dupe is £2 cheaper. You'll also want to consider colour, if this matters to you. Then comes size as the M&S fan is slightly longer in length, at 25.5cm VS 25.1cm; both are roughly 11cm wide. It's unclear how long it takes the M&S fan to charge, and its battery life, but reviewers claim it's great.
All-in-all, it really boils down to colour preference and price. If you don't mind spending the extra £2 on a neutral colourway, then do it! If not, then keep it safe with the John Lewis model.
Annie is Ideal Home's Deputy Ecommerce Editor. With four years of eCommerce experience under her belt, you can find her shopping words of wisdom on Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens and Woman & Home. When she's not planning ahead or curating deals for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, you can find Annie testing a range of products in her South London home, from reed diffusers to candles, BBQs, mattresses and even a few vacuum cleaners.