I didn’t understand the hype around air purifiers until I discovered these 5 unexpected perks – now I wouldn’t live without one

Air purifiers are just for allergy-sufferers, right? Well, that’s what I used to think, too. But then I started testing them as part of my day job, and I quickly realised that they offer so much more. And now I’ve spent the past few years with (at least) one in my home at all times, I don’t see myself ever living without one again.

Yes, you’ll probably know that the best air purifiers have been the talk of the town in recent years - especially during the spring and summer months when hay fever and seasonal allergies wreak havoc on those who struggle with scratchy eyes and sniffly noses. And while there’s no denying that air purifiers help to ease hay fever symptoms, that’s not all they do.

In my opinion, not enough people know just how impressive and versatile air purifiers can be, which is why I’m sharing the unexpected ways I use my air purifier around the house - so you can make the most of them too.

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1. They can remove unwanted smells

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

As well as removing airborne particles from the air, many air purifiers can also remove smells, which I find to be a game-changer when I’m cooking something particularly stinky or the wet dog smell is just too much to handle. However, it’s important to note that not all air purifiers will do this.

If you want to make the most of these odour-busting properties, you’ll need to look closely at the filter specifications. This is echoed by Daikin’s residential property manager Hamid Salimi, who says, ‘Some air purifiers are equipped with activated carbon filters that can help eliminate unpleasant odours, such as cigarette smoke, cooking smells and household chemicals or pet odours.’

Some air purifiers like the Shark NeverChange 5 Air Purifier (£249 at Amazon) even go the extra mile by releasing a delicious scent into the air while it’s working its magic, too. This, coupled with the activated carbon layer, meant that this air purifier tackled cooking smells in a matter of minutes during testing - and it made my house smell amazing in the process.

2. They can keep dust at bay

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

I don’t know about you, but I find dusting to be one of the most tedious cleaning tasks out there, and I used to spend hours every week trying to get rid of dust in my home. However, that timeframe has drastically reduced since I started using an air purifier in my home.

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It’s important to note that an air purifier can’t completely stop dust, as everything from opening windows to bringing shoes inside the house and even your own dead skin cells can create dust. But an air purifier can capture these dust particles inside the home and prevent them from re-entering your breathing space. You just need to make sure you choose one with a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter.

During the spring and summer months, when I find dust levels most aggressive, I tag-team my air purifier with my damp dusting schedule, and I find it’s an effective and efficient combo for dust removal. In fact, I couldn’t live without my Scrub Daddy Damp Duster (£2.99 at Amazon).

3. They can be candle-friendly

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

In my role as Ideal Home’s Air Quality expert, I conducted a very shocking candle burning test a little while ago. Unfortunately, the results of this test weren’t positive, and it definitely broke my heart as a candle lover. That’s because burning candles in the home releases dangerous levels of smoke and fine particulate matter, as well as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) often found in the wax and wick.

Personally, that hasn’t stopped me from burning them, but I have taken precautions and now use an air purifier alongside my candles to capture these particles before they linger too long in my breathing space. However, the best course of action is to use alternatives according to the pros, such as a candle warmer like this Candeldo Candle Warmer Lamp (£27.99 at Amazon).

Lars Dunberger, Technology Development Manager for Blueair, suggests, ‘For those who love the fragrance of candles without the pollution, a candle warmer is a great alternative. It releases the scent of the candle without combustion, meaning no smoke, soot or harmful emissions. Pairing a candle warmer with an air purifier offers the best of both worlds: the cosy ambience of candles with cleaner, healthier air for you and your family.’

4. They can help you sleep better

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

This unexpected perk of air purifiers is true for me, but I should note that this might not be the case for you. However, the science behind it makes sense on paper, as removing airborne pollutants can ease congestion and improve breathing, ultimately helping you sleep better.

There are even some air purifiers out there - like the Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Clock Air Purifier (£139 at Amazon) - that are designed specifically with your sleeping schedule in mind. Not only will it work hard to improve your air quality levels at night, but the sunrise light and soothing sounds can help you ease out of a deep sleep more naturally. And after testing it out for myself, I can vouch for its effectiveness.

Personally, I find the gentle hum of an air purifier helps me fall asleep more quickly, too. But if you’re more sensitive to sound, Lars says you need to be picky. ‘If you’re planning to have your air purifier in your bedroom or have it on in the background while you work, checking the noise level is crucial. The number to look out for here is the dB(A) score, and the lower this is, the better.’

5. They can make a home pet-friendly

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

My in-laws are allergic to dogs that shed, so we probably should have adopted a hypoallergenic dog instead of a shedding cocker spaniel. But you know what they say: the dog chooses the human! And as a result, I’ve spent the past four years tackling pet dander in my home to ensure my in-laws’ symptoms are as minimal as possible.

This has been made so much easier with an air purifier, and experienced vet and VetMedi.co.uk founder, Dr Charlotte Inness, says that this handy appliance can make a home so much more pet-friendly. ‘They can help to absorb airborne dander before it settles, with some designed to blend into your decor as a stylish, functional ornament,’ she explains.

She adds, ‘Not only are these appliances beneficial during spring, but they make the home feel much cleaner and fresher for both you and your pets.’ Again, you’ll need to make sure that you use an air purifier with a HEPA filter - and pair it with one of the best vacuums for pet hair for maximum protection.