KitchenAid's new coffee machine range is the prettiest way to save countertop space if your kitchen is on the cosier side

KitchenAid has unveiled a compact line of coffee machines, each of which is smaller and more affordable than the brand's first ever range.

Though the names might not be the most inspiring, I think there's plenty to get excited about with the KF2, KF3 and KF4 – all of which are fully-automatic bean-to-cup machines – ranging in price from £699 to £899.

While KitchenAid is a name we all know best in relation to the best stand mixers, the brand's first coffee machine collection, released in September 2024, was an immediate hit. Here at Ideal Home our expert reviewers tried the semi automatic machine and the ultra-expensive KF8 from the line to great acclaim. Here's what this new, more affordable range is offering up.

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KitchenAid's coffee machine naming convention may be confusing but the bottom line with these machines is that there's something for a whole range of budgets.

If you've been dreaming of a KitchenAid machine thanks to those lush clean lines and hidden elements and you don't mind steaming your own milk (or learning how to) then you're in luck as the most affordable machine here is perfect for you. That's the KF2, which is also stunningly compact for small kitchens.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

25% smaller than the original collection, these machines all measure up at 19.5W cm x 36H cm x 47D cm. At less than 20cm wide, this makes this a fabulous machine for slotting into tight spaces on a worktop. And as the KF2 doesn't have any external milk components, it works for cosy spaces even better.

The other big difference with the KF2 compared to the other machines in the series is that it has six presets where the KF3 and KF4 have 15 and 20 respectively. The KF2, which would be a good match for a black coffee drinker, can make the following drinks: Espresso, Americano, Coffee (Long), Lungo, Iced Espresso, and Iced Coffee.

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(Image credit: KitchenAid)

If the allure of an automatic machine is that can make coffee and froth milk for you then you're looking at the KF3 and KF4, which come with the 'AutoMilk System'. Using a hose system to make frothy drinks at the touch of a button, this unlocks a whole other set of hands-free drinks from cappuccinos to flat whites.

The KF3 and KF4 also have the added benefit of iced, frothy drinks with the latter also featuring a larger touchscreen and three more hot drinks on offer: Cortado, Doppio, and Galao.

It's important to note that the KF3 model, the mid-range machine, only comes with KitchenAid's milk hose – not the carafe you get with the KF4. Plus, while the KF3 only has two user profiles the KF4 has double that – in case you wanted to use this as your family coffee machine.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

If it's a coffee machine for a small space you're looking for then I think this KitchenAid version might be the best looking compact pick out there. Also announced for release this week was the very trendy Fellow Series One Espresso machine, if you're more of a coffee aficionado.

I'm hoping we can put both to the test sometime soon to see how the coffee fares, too!