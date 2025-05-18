Shark has just launched a brand new portable misting fan and I found it a cooling game changer

Shark has launched a brand new misting fan that’s already a big hit in my house. Enter the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo. A hybrid cooling and misting fan that promises to keep you chill, whether you're on your patio or headed out for a picnic with the family.

It's Shark's second foray into the world of cooling. The original Shark FlexBreeze launched last year to rave reviews, quickly becoming one of the best fans on the market and it even won one of our coveted Garden Awards.

Their latest launch, the HydroGo takes the original concept and runs with it, adding a portable, rechargeable battery, an outdoor-friendly build and a built-in misting function. I'll walk you through my first look at this summer essential and why you need to pick one up, stat.

The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo first look

At first glance, the HydroGo is sleek and minimal in design, which'll blend in nicely with the garden furniture, but that’s not all. It’s also a clever bit of engineering to boot. You can use it cordless or corded, indoors or out, and there's a built-in misting function for those absolute scorchers.

The past week, I've had the pleasure of taking the HydroGo for a spin now that the weather has been in our favour, and it’s fast become a heatwave essential for our whole family.

(Image credit: Shark)

The first thing I love about this fan is its integrated misting system. Just fill up the 150ml water tank and you're good to go. I was pleasantly surprised that I didn't get soaked, thanks to Shark’s Evaporative Cooling technology, meaning mister produces ultra-fine droplets so you and your surfaces won't get wet.

It’s got five fan speeds to choose from and I've found it manages to cool the whole family down even at its lowest speed because its 20m portable airflow power is, well, powerful.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Shark)

With a 12-hour cordless runtime on speed 1, you can use the HydroGo with or without the 20m cord. And if you've run out of power, all you need to do is plug it in, and it will charge while still in use.

At under 2.1kg, it’s super lightweight and it’s easy to release the base, to make it even more travel-friendly.

There's a range of travel accessories available too (sold separately though), including a power bank, a car charger, a pedestal to set it on and a carry bag to protect it, so if you did want to take it on holiday, it's totally doable.

(Image credit: Shark)

And another thing I really love about it is when indoors it’s actually pretty quiet. At 36dB, it was handy to have as I got my youngest babe to sleep in the heat, without having the windows open and the noise that comes with it.

And during the day, it's a game-changer for little ones – it's safe to use around curious little fingers and keeps everyone cool during garden play dates.

And the pièce de résistance? It's rain resistant if a downpour catches you unawares, and it's UV resistant too, so it won't overheat out in full sun. Genius.

Needless to say, it's now my go-to heatwave appliance, quite possibly giving even the new Dyson I reviewed a run for its money. The only catch is its premium price tag, but after taking it for a spin, I think it's well worth the investment.

Retailing at £129.99, the FlexBreeze HydroGo is currently on sale on multiple websites, including Amazon, in the grey colourway. According to Shark, other colourways will be available later on this year, including Lime Green, Lavender, Pink, and Blue, but I’d recommend snapping one up now while the going's good.

Will you be bagging a Shark Flexbreeze HydroGo to beat the heat? Let me know in the comments!