Shark’s viral portable fan is on sale and under £100 – be quick, it’s already starting to sell out

If you’ve been struggling with this May heatwave, I have some good news for you as the frequently sold-out Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is currently on sale. It’s one of the best personal fans for keeping you cool both at home and on the go.

Since its launch last year, the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo has impressed numerous members of the Ideal Home team, earning its place as one of the best fans you can buy. But it’s not just us who are impressed. This fan is a social media favourite and frequently sells out online.

Shark Shark Flexbreeze Hydrogo Fa050uk Portable 6.8" Misting Turbo Fan - Charcoal Was £129.99, now £99.99 at Currys

Currently reduced to below £100, I’d urge you to make the most of this deal. Not only does this fan have form for selling out, but it’s also an excellent choice to combat the May heatwave and help you stay cool.

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At the time of writing, the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo has already sold out on the Shark website and online retailers like Argos and Very. However, it is on sale at other retailers. Reduced from £130 to £99.99, you can snap the viral fan up at retailers such as Currys, Debenhams , AO and B&Q .

It’s honestly not that surprising that this fan is selling out once again. Shark fans are excellent at offering relief against the heat. Most recently, the Shark Chill Pill impressed our reviewer with its incredible power for a handheld fan.

The FlexBreeze HydroGo is no exception. It’s lightweight, super quiet and portable, with a misting feature that feels like heaven on a scorching day. You can enjoy up to 12 hours of cordless run time (on speed 1) without misting. It has five fan speeds, two smart breeze modes, and continuous mist or interval mist.

(Image credit: Shark)

You can even use this fan outdoors, making it a great accompaniment to parks or the beach this summer, too.

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‘I have mine on right now! And had it on all last night, as the cordless battery life normally lasts around 8/9 hours on my preferred settings,' comments Lauren Bradbury, Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor. I love the fact that it can be used either inside or outside, and the misting function genuinely makes such a difference by taking the edge off the scorching heat. My only niggle is that it’s very much a one-person fan as it doesn’t oscillate.'

‘I've taken ours to picnics and the beach, and it's a really powerful fan even outdoors!’ added Jenny McFarlane, Ideal Home’s Senior Digital Editor.

This fan will likely sell out yet again. So, just in case, these are a few more of the fans the Ideal Home team recommends.

If you want the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo, don’t hesitate. You’ll regret it!