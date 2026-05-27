Aldi’s £3 misting fan is the portable cooling option you need to sweaty commutes – it’s perfect for keeping cool on the go

Aldi is selling a misting fan for less than £3, and it’s a quick, easy way to keep you cool on the go.

Now that we’ve had the hottest May day on record, I’m thinking about investing in the best fans and portable air conditioners sooner than I had anticipated. But luckily for me (and probably you, too), Aldi is dropping a helpful range of cooling products on Thursday (28 May).

And amongst the airy summer bedding and portable air cooler , I spotted this handy little misting fan. This is why I think it’s essential for your handbag or car this summer.

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If you’ve been wondering whether misting fans are worth it , Ideal Home editors definitely think so. From Aldi’s handheld Mister Fan to the viral Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo , these clever fans mimic how an air conditioner works.

Misting fans actively cool the air, rather than just moving it, making them more effective than a standard fan. Combining airflow with a very fine spray of water, misting fans work as when the water droplets hit the warm air, they evaporate, cooling the surrounding air. This is a process called evaporative cooling.

Plus, the fine mist can also have a cooling effect on your skin - perfect for when you get hot on the go, or using public transportation.

While Aldi’s Ambiano Misting Fan is nowhere near as sophisticated as the aforementioned Shark model, nor their latest ChillPill , I was immediately intrigued by the Aldi mister fan.

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(Image credit: Aldi)

At just £2.99, Aldi’s mister fan is easily one of the cheapest I’ve seen. Quite simply, a fan attached to a spray bottle, this fan is both compact and lightweight. Aldi claims it is ‘refreshingly effective’, and I agree that you will be able to find some short-term relief.

All you have to do is fill the 350ml tank with cold water, turn the fan on and simply squeeze the lever to enjoy a cooling mist. The fan also comes with a screwdriver and batteries to get you set up straight away, and you can choose from blue, green, purple or pink colourways.

Now, I don’t think this mister fan will magically cool your home, but I can see it being a great pick me up whilst on the go. When I go to Ideal Home HQ, my commute consists of sweaty, overcrowded trains, and a small, handheld mister fan, such as this one, would be amazing in the summer months.

Alternatively, here are a few more handheld fans we love.

If you struggle to keep cool during busy days, a handheld mister fan can be an absolute game-changer. I can’t wait to try Aldi’s version!