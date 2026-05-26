Aldi's £40 air cooler is back and it’s perfect for beating UK heat – run, don’t walk, as this is going to sell out fast
Struggling to stay cool? Aldi has a budget-friendly appliance to help
We’ve officially hit the hottest May day on record, and it is sweltering. If you’re struggling to stay cool, Aldi’s £39.99 Air Cooler is returning to stores this Thursday (28 May), and it’s a great budget alternative to the best portable air conditioners.
Compared to other countries, the UK feels poorly equipped to deal with the heat. Our homes don’t tend to have air conditioning (although experts say it is worth installing air conditioning), so we often rely on the best fans and portable air conditioners to keep us cool when the temperatures are scorching.
Now Aldi’s air cooler is back (and cheaper than last time), so you can rest assured it is possible to keep cool on a budget. But you’ll have to be quick, as I predict this Specialbuy will sell out fast.
If you’ve been debating between getting a portable air conditioner vs an air cooler, you’ll probably already be aware that the former is on the pricer side. But what actually is an air cooler?
An air cooler uses evaporative cooling to cool a room. This means it uses a fan to pull in hot air and then passes it through moistened pads. This means it expels cooler air, helping to lower the room's temperature.
Aldi’s Air Cooler has a 5.5L water tank and includes four casters, four ice packs and a remote control. It has three speed levels and oscillating inner blades to ensure the cool air is expelled evenly.
You can set the cooler on a timer of up to 12 hours, so it is possible to run overnight if you’re struggling to keep your bedroom cool. Plus, with an LED light display and remote control, it’s really easy to use and operate.
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It’s also worth mentioning that air coolers tend to be quieter than portable air conditioning - something we can all appreciate. It may not be the prettiest unit to put in your home, but it is an effective way of keeping cool.
However, as with all Aldi Specialbuys, when it’s gone, it’s gone. So, if you like what you see, don’t hesitate to head to your local Aldi, as we think this will sell fast. Alternatively, here are a few more well-reviewed air coolers you can shop online.
Would you try out the Aldi Air Cooler to cool down this summer?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!