You may have seen an increase in people burning rosemary in their homes this month, a spiritual practice that many start on 1 October, but did you know burning rosemary has a number of benefits that can contribute to a happier and healthier home?

Rosemary is an essential part of any herb garden. Not only can it make your Sunday roast even more flavourful, but this plant can also purify the air and repel pests from your home, which is why every gardener should know how to grow rosemary.

What’s more, now is one of the best times to plant rosemary, and if you need more convincing, here’s why the experts say it is beneficial to burn rosemary in your home.

Why you should burn rosemary in your home

Burning rosemary is an ancient tradition going back thousands of years. It was used by the ancient Egyptians, Greeks and Romans, believed by ancient practitioners to improve memory and brain function. Burning rosemary was also believed to improve air quality and ward off evil spirits.

Now, I can’t vouch for evil spirits, but there is evidence that burning rosemary can improve air quality. If you don’t have one of the best air purifiers to hand, could rosemary be a worthy alternative?

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Brittain)

‘The smoke from burning rosemary carries mild antibacterial and antifungal properties,' explains Johannes Hock, plant expert and president of Artificial Grass Pros.

'While it will not sterilise a small indoor area, burning rosemary will reduce some air-borne impurities, in addition to providing a cleaner space. Unlike commercial air fresheners, rosemary is a naturally occurring herb that contains natural oils that decompose relatively quickly without leaving residual chemicals behind.'

(Image credit: Getty Images/Westend61)

Not only that, but burning rosemary can have sensory benefits that aid our well-being, including improving memory and concentration, as the ancient Greeks believed.

‘Burning rosemary supports both the nervous system and cognitive functioning,' says Dr Tracy King , Clinical and Holistic Psychologist.

'Compounds such as 1,8-cineole, one of the main compounds in rosemary, have been linked in research to enhanced memory and concentration, which means people may find it easier to stay focused, recall information, and remain mentally clear in daily tasks.'

‘On a psychological level, the aromatic smoke or vapour engages the vagus nerve, which allows the body to shift from stress into a calmer state. In practice, this means the ritual of burning rosemary can help settle anxiety, improve mood, and create a grounding moment of presence at home.’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burning rosemary is also a humane and natural pest repellent. This pest-repelling plant is great for deterring carrot flies, mosquitoes, midges, spiders and ants, who can’t stand its strong scent. Given that it’s spider season right now in the UK, why not try burning rosemary as a way to deter spiders via scent ?

Where to buy rosemary:



Rosemary is best planted in the spring or in the early autumn before temperatures plummet - making now your last chance to plant it. Alternatively, you can always pick up rosemary in your local supermarket, or add rosemary oil (£9.99 at Amazon) to an electric diffuser to get the benefits of its fresh scent.

Would you like to try this ancient practice in your home?