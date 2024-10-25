Experts say this one product should get rid of clothes moths once and for all - and you can buy a pack of 24 for just £6.50
The power of cedar wood is unmatched
Holes in your clothes? Visible webs in your wardrobe? You’re not alone. Clothes moths are a common problem in homes across the UK, and the key is to get rid of clothes moths as soon as possible to stop them from laying their eggs - and cedar wood could be the solution.
Although there are many ways to get rid of moths in your home, clothes moths are incredibly sneaky. You might have perfected your wardrobe idea, but they’ll find a way to get into your for an all-you-can-eat buffet of cotton, cashmere, wool, and other fabrics. In fact, they might even start eating your carpets and rugs. As such, it’s incredibly important to find a solution to get rid of clothes moths quickly and keep them away.
Of all the scents that clothes moths hate, cedar is generally considered the most effective at deterring them from your beloved clothes. And while you can buy a cedar candle or pure cedar oil, using cedar wood to get rid of clothes moths is much easier - and the wood itself is way more long-lasting.
How cedar wood can get rid of clothes moths
Many people associate cedar with garden screening ideas and old, vintage furniture. And while there’s no denying that this softwood is extremely beautiful, what some don’t realise is that it also offers impressive pest-repelling properties.
Niko Dafkos, Co-founder of Earl of East, says, ‘Cedar acts as a natural deterrent for moths because its scent disrupts their ability to locate and feed on materials like wool and silk.’
Cedar wood offers a beautiful scent, and it’s this scent that disrupts the natural instinct of a clothes moth. This means they steer clear of your wardrobes - especially useful if many of your clothes are made from natural materials and fibres. As a result, they’ll also avoid laying eggs on or near your clothes, meaning you can break the reproductive cycle that is extremely hard to control.
Tim Warren, a DIY expert from Adkwik, explains further, ‘The scent of the oils within cedar wood does not actually deter the moths, but they instead camouflage the scent of keratin, the usual target of moths.’
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Keratin makes up a huge part of materials such as fur, wool, cashmere, silk, and viscose, but it’s important to note that keratin is also found in many cleaning products and laundry detergent - so it’s no wonder that clothes moths are attracted to many homes across the UK.
Thankfully, cedar wood can help. And as Tim says, ‘It is a much safer repellent to use than mothballs, as these used to contain chemicals that were harmful when inhaled.’
However, cedar wood won’t help if eggs have already been laid on your clothes. Walter Murphy at PriceYourJob.co.uk explains, ‘If moth eggs have already been laid on your clothes or soft furnishings, the cedar won’t stop the larvae from wreaking havoc. It can only help to prevent more eggs from being laid on those fabrics. Most people don’t realise this and just assume that cedar doesn’t make any difference.’
In that instance, either washing your clothes or steaming them will kill the eggs.
How to use cedar wood around the home
Cedar wood is a tried-and-tested way to get rid of clothes moths, and there are countless products out there that can help. However, using wood itself is much more effective than using oils or candles.
This wood also comes in various different forms - from balls to blocks, rings and hanging bars that can be hung right next to your clothes. If you struggle primarily with clothes moths in your wardrobe, placing these both up high and down low in your wardrobe is key. For ultimate protection, you can also place them elsewhere around your home too.
The reviews of these products are impressive, too. The John Lewis Cedar Moth Deterrent Blocks, Pack of 24 have been extremely well-received by happy customers. One person said, ‘The blocks are small and easy to place in those hard to reach places at the back of cupboard drawers. They work well.. I have bought these for myself and am now buying them for a friend who has had a lovely cashmere sweater ruined by a moth infestation.’
Another reviewer said, ‘I put these in my wardrobes and on the windowsills around my home and haven't seen a moth since.’
While you can leave these cedar wood blocks, balls, and hangers to their own devices (unlike oils and candles, which will need replacing), it’s important to note that they do require some maintenance occasionally - especially if you want to ensure the cedar wood keeps clothes moths at bay for years on end.
According to Lakeland, ‘To get the best results, lightly sand the surface of each item every 3 months to allow the aroma to keep being released and offer continuous protection.’
A small price to pay to ensure your clothing stays in one piece.
These blocks can be placed anywhere around your home, from inside your wardrobe to the chest of drawers housing your favourite autumn knitwear.
This product regularly sells out, so it's clear to see that it's the real deal. It comes with ten cubes, ten balls, six rings, and two hanger blocks.
FAQs
Is lavender or cedar better for moths?
Although lavender is generally considered to be an effective clothes moth repellent, most experts would agree that cedar is better for those looking to get rid of clothes moths.
The smell of cedar is extremely long-lasting and stronger than the scent of lavender, which messes with the clothes moth’s senses - keeping them away from your clothes.
However, if you only have lavender at your disposal, you can also use this to get rid of clothes moths.
What are the first signs of clothes moths?
If you’re worried you have clothes moths, you should look out for the following signs and take action to get rid of clothes moths as soon as possible:
- Holes in your clothing.
- Silky webs on clothing or soft furnishings.
- Bare patches in carpets and rugs.
- Cream-coloured eggs on clothing.
If you've spotted any of these signs, using cedar wood to get rid of clothes moths seems like a no-brainer, right?
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
-
8 places interior designers and stylists buy bedroom lighting
Get the inside scoop on the best bedroom lighting brands
By Linda Clayton
-
The best autumn-flowering shrubs – squeeze some extra blooms into the year with these beautiful options
More flowers? At this time of the year? Yep.
By Sophie King
-
Turning old jewellery into homeware is the latest DIY trend taking over social media - experts explain how you can nail the look at home
It's time to whip out your old jewellery box and create something magical!
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How long does a heated airer take to dry clothes? This is how long it should really take to dry T-shirts, knitwear, and bed sheets
It all depends on the clothing you're trying to dry...
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Have you forgotten about cleaning your oven extractor fan vent? This viral hack may be key to banishing years of grease
But experts warn there are better ways of cleaning this area
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to hide a heat pump - 4 ways to conceal your exterior unit without compromising on efficiency or functionality
It’s time to pimp up your heat pump
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to get rid of drain flies - 5 ways to ensure that these pests (and their eggs) don’t come back
Drain flies can lay up to 200 eggs at a time, so you need to act quickly
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How often should I descale my Nespresso? Experts say this is the maximum number of pods you should get through before tackling this task
It turns out 300 is the magic number
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This 59p product drastically reduced the condensation on my windows - and you probably have it in your cupboards already
You probably already have this everyday essential in your cupboards, but I bet you didn’t know that it’s a natural dehumidifier
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Can heated airers cause damp? Experts explain this common problem and how to combat it
Find out how to quickly dry your clothes this winter while keeping your home mould-free
By Eilidh Williams
-
6 common mistakes people make when buying a heated clothes airer – and how to avoid them
How to get the best from your heated airer, before it even comes home
By Jullia Joson