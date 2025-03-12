How to clean a mattress gently – cleaning experts say all you need is a pan lid

Does your mattress need a clean? Instead of going gung-ho with cleaning products and equipment, cleaning experts are emphasising the importance of a gentle clean - and their recommended method involves using a kitchen pan lid (yes, you read that right!).

If you’ve invested in one of the best mattresses, you’ll want to keep it in top shape to ensure a good night sleep for years to come. But if you don’t clean your mattress properly, you can risk damaging the delicate material, which is why experts recommend opting for gentle methods.

The pan lid mattress cleaning hack involves placing a microfibre cloth over a kitchen pan lid, which helps you to achieve an even distribution of pressure when cleaning your mattress, therefore reducing the risk of damage. Here's what you need to know...

What is the pan lid mattress hack?

As you can imagine (even if you don't like to think about it!) your mattress can get dirty quite quickly - especially when you think about how people sweat and drool while asleep.

So, if you haven’t cleaned your mattress in the past six months, you should think about giving it a clean, and try the pan lid mattress cleaning hack to protect your investment. All you need is a pan lid and a microfibre cloth (a pack of 12 is £11.99 on Amazon)

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

'The pot lid method is a game-changer for mattress cleaning. It works by using the flat surface of a pot lid to distribute pressure evenly, allowing you to gently remove dirt and allergens without damaging the mattress material,’ explains Martin Seeley, CEO and sleep expert at MattressNextDay.

‘When combined with a microfibre cloth and a mild cleaning solution, the pot lid acts like an oversized scrub brush, effectively lifting dirt and allergens from deep within the mattress fibres.’

‘The pot lid's size allows you to cover a larger area with each pass, making the cleaning process more efficient. Its weight provides just enough pressure to work the cleaning solution into the mattress surface without over-saturating it. This is particularly important for memory foam mattresses, which can be sensitive to excessive moisture.’

You should use circular motions when using the lid to avoid pushing too heavily into the foam and Martin recommends using a solution of warm water, laundry detergent and a little rubbing alcohol, although baking soda can be used on tougher stains.

Is this a good method to use?

‘This method is a safer alternative to heated tools or harsh cleaning products, which could potentially damage the mattress,’ says Sam Deeble, furniture specialist at Woods Furniture.

‘However, this technique should be tested on an inconspicuous area first to confirm it’s safe to use on the mattress. Using too much cleaning solution or water should also be avoided as this can be harmful to the mattress and could lead to mould and mildew growth. This method is generally safe to use on different types of mattresses due to its gentle approach.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dan Duchars)

Sam says there are other methods you can use that will achieve the same results, without damaging your mattress - and may work better for you.

‘The best cleaning method depends on the mattress type. For example, synthetic mattresses can usually tolerate stronger cleaning agents, while natural mattresses require gentler solutions to prevent damage,’ says Sam.

‘Natural cleaning solutions such as baking soda and white vinegar diluted with water work well for mattress fabrics like wool and cotton and are ideal for removing odours and spot cleaning. However, cleaning with white vinegar should be avoided when it comes to latex, memory and polyurethane foam mattresses in order to prevent damage. An excellent alternative to white vinegar is mild dish soap mixed with water.’

You can even vacuum your mattress, which is a useful tool to remove allergens. Overall, the pan lid mattress cleaning hack is a handy trick for gently giving your mattress a refresh - will you be giving it a try?