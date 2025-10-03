Spray vinegar around your home this October, experts say – and it’s not as odd as it sounds

Experts are warning homeowners to spray their pathways and patios with vinegar this October to stop spiders from entering their homes.

September through to November is the prime breeding season for spiders in the UK, which is why you’ve probably seen an increase in these eight-legged insects running around your home and garden. While rarely anything but harmless, many adults are frightened of them, which is why it can be handy to know how to get rid of spiders.

If you’re looking for a humane way to stop spiders from darkening your doorways this autumn, vinegar (£2.50 at Amazon) is a fantastic and affordable option. Here’s how it works.

Why you should spray vinegar around your home

While spiders can’t smell in the same way humans do, there are some scents spiders hate, and vinegar is one of them.

Spiders use sensitive receptors on their legs to navigate and hunt prey, and scents such as vinegar can irritate and disrupt them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spiders dislike the acetic acid's strong smell and taste, which disrupts their sensory navigation. White vinegar (5% acidity) works best, diluted 1:1 with water,’ explains Ted Bromley-Hall, managing director of IBRAN.

The hack works because spiders 'taste' surfaces through their legs, and vinegar creates an unpleasant barrier. For best results, apply on dry days in the early evening when spiders are most active, reapplying after rain.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Ted points out, it is best to use white vinegar (which is also great for a range of cleaning tasks). You should use a spray bottle (you can pick up three for £14.99 on Amazon) to ensure an even coverage, and the vinegar-water mix is also safe to use indoors.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘You can spritz the mix around windows, doors, and any other entry points you’ve noticed spiders entering, as well as on pathways and patios to discourage them from coming close to the house,' advises explains Nancy Emery, cleaning expert at Tap Warehouse.

'Any type of white vinegar will work, as the key deterrent is the acetic acid it contains. Alternatively, you can also use peppermint oil and water for a less offensive-smelling repellent.'

As Nancy says, peppermint oil (£8.99 at Amazon) is a great choice as it doesn’t have as strong a scent as vinegar but has the same effect on spiders. Alternatively, we recommend Miniml’s Wild Rhubarb vinegar (£8.25 at Amazon) or Sorrento Lemon vinegar (£8.95 at Amazon), which smell divine while retaining all of a standard white vinegar’s benefits.

Will you try using vinegar to get rid of spiders this October?