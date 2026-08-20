Trying to work out how to kill maggots in your kitchen bin? You’re not alone, as all this hot summer weather has provided the perfect breeding conditions for flies, and now many households are reaping their grim rewards.

Yet don’t panic. If you want to know how to kill maggots , you’ve landed in the right place, as pest experts are recommending this non-chemical method to kill larvae and end your infestation.

The method in question? A generous sprinkling of food-grade diatomaceous earth (£12.99, B&Q) in your bin. Here’s why it’s so effective.

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How to use diatomaceous earth to kill maggots in a bin

Diatomaceous earth may have a complicated name, but it is essentially the fossilised remains of ancient sea life that looks and feels a little like sand. It has multiple uses, but pest experts swear by getting rid of certain insects. For example, diatomaceous earth is also effective at eliminating ants .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

‘Diatomaceous earth (DE) is used as a pesticide, among other things. We like using it because it’s one of the most effective solutions that’s not toxic to humans and pets. Surprisingly, for an effective pesticide, it’s a natural solution, made from the powdered fossilised remains of tiny aquatic organisms called diatoms. When crushed, they create sharp particles that can cut any creatures that crawl over them,’ explains Adam Juson, pest expert and founder of commercial pest control specialists, Merlin Environmental .

When it comes to the maggots in your bin, diatomaceous earth dehydrates them rapidly, killing swiftly and effectively.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Empty the bin, remove any remaining waste and give it a clean with hot water and a diluted white vinegar or disinfectant solution. Allow it to dry thoroughly. Once dry, dust a thin, even layer of food-grade diatomaceous earth across the base and sides of the bin before relining it. The powder needs to remain dry to work, so reapply after the bin has been washed. A light dusting on top of the bin liner is also effective as an ongoing preventative measure during warmer months when flies are most active,’ says Mosh Latifi, Co-Owner, EcoCare Pest Management .

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‘The microscopic sharp edges of the diatomaceous earth particles penetrate the soft outer cuticle of maggots and other larvae on contact, causing them to dehydrate rapidly. Unlike chemical insecticides, there is no poison involved, just a purely physical mechanism. This also means insects cannot develop resistance to it, which makes it consistently effective over time.’

Why is this a good method to try?

If you’re looking for a chemical-free solution that is safe to use around kids and pets, diatomaceous earth is a good idea.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘But most of all, it’s effective. The only issue people have with DE is that it needs to stay dry to work; you’ll need to keep your bins undercover or reapply it after rain. If you do keep finding maggots, there may be a bigger problem than just your bins, and that’s when it's worth getting a professional pest assessment,’ says Adam.

It’s also worth looking at how to prevent maggots in a bin , which includes regular cleaning and disposal of food waste. You should also look for ways to deter flies from your home to prevent an infestation in the first place.

However, if maggots have set up shop in your kitchen bin, rest assured that diatomaceous earth is an effective way to kill them.