Sorry Nespresso, Aldi has just dropped a compact pod machine for under £35 – it’s perfect for small kitchens

Aldi is selling a Premium Capsule Coffee Machine for under £35 and, sorry Nespresso, it’s perfect for getting your caffeine fix on a budget.

The best coffee machines are no longer exclusive to your local coffee shop, with many coffee lovers now integrating these appliances into their kitchens. But with models often costing upwards of £100, they can be expensive.

If you’re looking for a budget coffee machine that also lets you make delicious coffee at home (curbing your takeaway coffee habit), here's why this Aldi Specialbuy is one you don’t want to miss.

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This isn’t the first affordable coffee machine Aldi has dropped. Previously, we’ve seen a stunning retro espresso machine , which even included a milk frothing wand. However, if you’re more of a coffee novice, or simply prefer a simpler set-up, their latest capsule machine might be a better choice.

Available in stores now, Aldi says its new capsule machine lets you achieve ‘barista-style coffee’ at the touch of a button. Compatible with Nespresso Vertuo pods, it has a 650ml water tank and heats quickly, meaning all you have to do is add your pod, press start, and wait for delicious coffee to be dispensed.

'If you want to experiment with making your own coffee at home, Aldi's new pod machine is the most cost-effective way I can think of to make a start. At £34.99, it's a total bargain, but it also emulates recent Nespresso machines with its sleek good looks. It won't hit the mark for coffee aficionados, obviously, but if you want to see whether buying a coffee machine will be worth it for you, this is an excellent gateway purchase,’ commented Molly Cleary , Ideal Home’s Kitchen Editor and in-house coffee expert.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi compares it to Nespresso’s Vertuo Pop (£99, Amazon), a compact, easy-to-use machine that is perfect for beginners. Our review praised its compact size, which makes it a great choice for offices and small kitchens . As with all the best pod coffee machines , it makes quality coffee easy to achieve, without much effort. But with a 600ml water tank, our reviewer found it could only make two cups of coffee. As the Aldi machine is 650ml, don’t expect it to cater to the whole family either.

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At £34.99, the Aldi machine is expected to be a little basic, so if you consider yourself a bit of a barista, you may want to consider investing in a better model. The Aldi capsule coffee machine is only available in-store, so it sells out or is not stocked at your local store. I've found a few more affordable pod machines you can shop for online.

L'OR Machine + 70 Free Coffee Capsules - L'or Barista Sublime Piano Noir Was £143.98, now £59.99 at L'OR If you're new to pod coffee machines, you don't want to miss out of this offer. This stylish, compact machine can brew two espressos at once and comes with 70 complimentary pods. Nescafé Dolce Gusto Nescafé Dolce Gusto De'longhi Piccolo Was £35, now £29.99 at Amazon Not only is this machine currently under £30 but it also has thousands of reviews praising its performance. If I were looking for an affordable pod machine, I'd choose this one. Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Pod Machine Barista Bundle by De'longhi, Black Was £199, now £109 at John Lewis You can also get a Vertuo Pop bundle, which includes a milk frother, two mugs, spoons and, of course, coffee capsules.

Would you be willing to try Aldi's coffee machine or are you a bit of a coffee snob?