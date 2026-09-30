Spray this 1 scent around to keep spiders out of your home this autumn – and make it smell like a posh spa

While I hate to break it to you, it is spider season in the UK, and if you’re looking for ways to stop these creepy crawlies entering your home, pest experts are recommending an all-natural, chemical-free method - that will also make your house smell gorgeous.

While spiders native to the UK won’t do you any danger, there’s no shame in admitting that many of us are afraid of them and therefore don’t want to share our homes with them. So, there’s no harm in looking for human ways to keep spiders out of a house .

One effective method is using a scent spiders hate . In particular, eucalyptus. Pest experts have revealed how you can use this to turn this relaxing scent into a powerful deterrent this autumn.

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Why don't spiders like eucalyptus?

While spiders don't ‘smell’ in the same sense we do, they do rely on their sense of smell to help navigate, and the strong scent of eucalyptus interrupts this.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Spiders are highly sensitive to strong scents, and eucalyptus is one they tend to find overwhelming. Eucalyptus has a sharp, medicinal smell. Spiders effectively ‘taste’ and ‘smell’ their surroundings through receptors on their legs, so they rely heavily on chemical cues to navigate and find food. A powerful scent like eucalyptus can interfere with those senses and make an area feel unwelcoming, encouraging them to settle elsewhere,’ explains Dan Steward, Managing Director at Shield Pest Control .

If you want to harness the power of eucalyptus to keep spiders out of your home (and make it smell good in the process, your best bet is making a spray. To do this, you’ll need a spray bottle (£3.99, Amazon), water and of course, eucalyptus essential oil (£9.99, Amazon).

‘The most effective method is diluting 15 to 20 drops of eucalyptus essential oil in a spray bottle of water and applying it along skirting boards, window frames, door frames and any corners where spiders are regularly seen. Refresh every week or two as the scent fades,’ says Mosh Latifi, Co-Owner of EcoCare Pest Management .

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‘Fresh eucalyptus branches placed in vases near entry points provide a gentler, longer-lasting ambient deterrent. Eucalyptus oil diffused in rooms where spiders are active is also effective and requires no direct application to surfaces.’

Is this a good method to deter spiders?

If you want to keep spiders out of your home, this is one of the most affordable methods you can use. Of course, you’ll also want to assess the things attracting spiders to your home , but experts say eucalyptus works as a great preventative method.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Eltes)

‘Eucalyptus can be a useful, low-cost and chemical-free deterrent, and it's a good option for anyone wanting to avoid harsher products. That said, it's best thought of as one part of a wider approach rather than a complete solution. Scent-based deterrents help make a home less inviting, but they won't seal the gaps spiders are getting through, so they work best alongside practical steps such as sealing small gaps around windows and doors, reducing clutter and damp, and regularly removing webs and egg sacs,’ adds Dan.

You could also introduce a spider curfew , whereby you close all the windows and doors post 7 pm to help reduce the amount of spiders entering your home via these entrances. I must also point out that the main draw of using eucalyptus is its fresh scent.

‘Eucalyptus has a clean, fresh, spa-like quality that many people find genuinely pleasant at home. Unlike white vinegar, which is highly effective but pungent, eucalyptus is something people actively choose to diffuse for its own sake. Using it as a spider deterrent is essentially a free benefit on top of something that already improves the atmosphere in a room,’ concludes Mosh.

Deter spiders from your home

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