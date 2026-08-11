This £4 supermarket buy has made my kitchen bin smell like a spa retreat – I’m not lying, it genuinely smells divine

This summer, I’ve been testing out Febreze’s new Bin Fresheners (£5.99, Amazon) , and I’m not lying when I say my bin actually smells good?! They’ve been brilliant at banishing bad smells from my kitchen bins.

In hot weather, it doesn’t take long until rubbish starts to smell and fruit flies flock to your home as a result. While we all should be cleaning a kitchen bin regularly during summer, sometimes this isn’t enough to stop the pong.

So, any product that promises to stop my bin from smelling , I’m more than willing to try. And I was genuinely left impressed with Febreze’s new Bin Fresheners. My bin has never smelled so good.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Febreze Febreze Bin Freshener Refill Pack Outdoor Fresh 4x4.88ml £5.99 at Amazon UK You can order the bin fresheners from Amazon, but they're also available for £4 from supermarkets like Tesco and Savers. For £5.99, you get four fragrance refills, meaning you get 180 days of a lovely smelling bin.

When I moved into my flat last year, I swapped out a standard plastic waste bin for Habitat’s 55 Litre Twin Compartment Pedal Bin (£70) as its space-saving design was better suited to my small kitchen. It’s proved incredibly easy to clean, and I’ve noticed fewer smells leak through than a kitchen bin.

However, during this year’s heat waves, I have noticed bad smells when I open the lid. So, when I got my hands on the Febreze Bin Fresheners, I was excited to try them. They’re incredibly easy to use. You simply clean and dry the lid, insert the fragrance capsule into the holder and stick it to the lid via its adhesive liner.

And from that moment onwards, there genuinely is a big difference between how my bin smelt before and after. I’d opted for the Outdoor Fresh scent, and every time I opened my bin it smelt almost spa-like. And no, that’s not a sentence I ever thought I’d write.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

The fragrance pods last up to 45 days in a row, and in my experience, mask smells for that entire time. Febreze claims the fresheners fight up to 99% of common bin odours. I’m inclined to agree.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having tested the fresheners out on my regular waste bin, I’m planning to pick up more pods and apply one to my food waste bin. I currently use the bicarbonate of soda hack to stop my food waste bin from smelling , but Febreze’s pods have proved more effective in my experience with my general waste bin.

Of course, you shouldn’t replace good bin hygiene with fragrance. Febreze’s pods are not designed to clean your bin, simply to mask poor smells. However, I have also noticed a reduction in flies this year compared to last year in my kitchen. Flies are attracted to decomposing food and rubbish, so your bin is a hotspot for attracting them. But while my bin now smells great to me, it’s less attractive for flies.