Come behind the scenes with us to see what new cleaning appliances Shark has in store for 2024

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We love Shark vacuum cleaners at the Ideal Home office. And it’s no secret as they regularly make an appearance in our best vacuum cleaner round-ups and in our homes. We can’t help it, they’re just really good! And most of the nation agrees as it’s one of the bestselling vacuum cleaner brands in the UK. That’s why we’re so excited for the new product launches Shark just announced today at the IFA 2023 show in Berlin, the largest annual trade show of consumer electronics and home appliances.

Our very own Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, is reporting to us live from the showcase about the exciting innovations in vacuum cleaners and floor care the brand is coming out with soon that we’re sure are going to dominate the market in the coming year.

The exact launch dates and prices have not been announced yet but watch this space as we will keep you posted as we find out more. So what can you look forward to from Shark in 2024? Let’s see.

Shark’s new product launches presented at IFA 2023

(Image credit: Molly Cleary)

Shark’s new range of floor care doesn’t only present us with some of the best Shark vacuum cleaners we’ve seen but also cleaning tools specially designed for specific surfaces from carpets to hard floors. And there’s even a three-in-one floor cleaner that we can’t wait to try ourselves.

Shark Detect Pro

The Shark Detect Pro is one of the most intelligent vacuum cleaners we’ve seen thus far, combining four different deep-cleaning technologies. It detects hidden dirt on its own and boosts suction power once it does, while also automatically adapting to various floor types and coming with a 2L Auto-Empty dock. And for this one, we even have a price! It’s expected to sell for £349.99.

This one was also Molly’s highlight of the offering. ‘As Ideal Home’s vacuum expert, I was lucky enough to see the launch of the new Shark floorcare products this morning. My highlight is the new Shark Detect Pro, which I got to see in action.

'The best part for me is the Auto-Empty base, which can hold dirt and debris for up to 45 days. I’ve seen docks a lot like this with robot vacuums, but for stick vacuums they are relatively new. One bugbear I always have when reviewing vacuums is that many of them don’t have a good place to store the main unit. This new docking station solves that problem and more.’

(Image credit: Molly Cleary)

Shark HydroVac

To say that we’re excited for the Shark HydroVac would be an understatement. A tool that vacuums, mops and cleans itself. What?! Designed specifically for hard floors (well, it would be hard to mop a carpet, right?), the HydroVac can clean up both dry and wet messes and comes equipped with odour-neutralising technology and a self-cleaning antimicrobial brush.

Shark CarpetXpert

While the Shark HydroVac is designed for hard floors, the CarpetXpert (surprise, surprise) is meant to exclusively clean carpeted floors. Promising a deep clean for your carpet, the Shark CarpetXpert is fitted with a supercharged power set to eliminate all stains. We’re curious to see if this one delivers on its promise.

Shark StainStriker

(Image credit: Molly Cleary)

Last but not least, the fourth product announced today by Shark is the rather petite StainStriker. The compact tool that is designed to tackle the most stubborn of stains. The way it operates is by mixing two bespoke solutions upon contact and eradicating stains on upholstery and the like with 20x higher striking power than what you’re used to. But we’ll have to see it to believe it.

We’re sure that over the coming months more details about these exciting new releases will emerge. So keep your eyes peeled.