We gave this Shark vacuum 5 stars – it's now 47% off at Amazon for Black Friday

Black Friday is here! The sales are a great time to purchase appliances, and make investments.

If you're on the hunt for the best vacuum cleaner, we have good news. The Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ300UKT] is almost 50% off at Amazon.

So if you've had your eye on this vacuum for a while but been put off by the expense of it, now's your moment to nab it at a heavily discounted price.

Shark vacuum cleaner deal at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ300UKT] | was £429.99 now £227.37 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The vacuum has a 60-minute run time and anti hair wrap. When we reviewed (opens in new tab) it, we gave it five stars and found it could switch between floor types with the touch of a button. It's still an expensive vacuum cleaner but the deal on Amazon right now makes it much more attainable.

If, understandably, you're not able to drop £400 on a vacuum cleaner, this is a great chance to get a top-quality vacuum at almost half the usual price. Shark is famous for its vacuum cleaners loved by Mrs Hinch and cleaning fans everywhere, and nothing beats the satisfaction of a super powerful vacuum cleaner, making cleaning so much easier.

'Despite the fact that it's better on carpet than hard floors, this is still an excellent all-rounder of a vacuum cleaner that does a mighty job on pet hair and folds away easily after use,' says Ideal Home Head of Reviews Millie Fender. 'I really enjoyed the control panel, which was very straightforward to use, and the removable battery pack means you can keep it charging even when the vacuum is in the cupboard.'

It has a wattage of 59, which means it will be relatively cheap to run and it has a warranty of 5 years. The main drawback is that it's not freestanding, but otherwise we were really impressed with it.

