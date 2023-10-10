Spotted! Our top-rated five-star Shark vacuum cleaner is currently reduced by £170 on Amazon Prime Day

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking to snap up an Amazon Prime Day vacuum deal? Well, you’re in luck. Amazon has slashed the prices of products from some of the best vacuum cleaner brands on the market - including an Ideal Home favourite: Shark.

Yes, as if this second Prime Day (called Prime Big Deal Day) wasn’t enough to pique our interest, the fact that so many of the amazing Amazon Prime Day deals revolve around the best vacuum cleaners is enough to send our product testers over the edge. And while there are so many options to choose from, we were excited to spot our top-rated Shark vacuum the Shark IZ300UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner on offer with a killer £150 discount.

However, that's not the only amazing deal we spotted. If you’re on the lookout for one of the best Shark vacuum cleaners , three of our top eight tried-and-tested options are currently HEAVILY discounted for Amazon Prime Day - meaning you can grab up to £170 off the RRPs.

Our prediction is that the Shark IZ300UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner deal is going to be selling fast so, act now or risk missing out!

Shark IZ300UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner deal

Shark IZ300UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | Was £379.99 , now £229.99 at Amazon No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Yes, that really is a £150 discount! Rated as our ‘Best Shark Vacuum Overall’ by our Ideal Home product testers, it’s a no-brainer to add this cordless stick vacuum cleaner to your Amazon Prime Day shopping basket. But if you need a little more convincing, check out our full review of the Shark IZ300UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner.

Alternative Amazon Shark Vacuum deals

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum IZ420UKT | Was £499.99 , now £329 at Amazon We didn’t think the discounts could get any better, but the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT has been reduced by a whopping £170 for Prime’s Big Deals Day - and that’s one of the best Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals for Shark that we’ve EVER seen. Perfect for those with pets (or anyone who moults like a dog), this particular Shark vacuum received a 5-star review from our product testers. So, why wouldn’t you?

Shark Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Pet Tool| Was £79.99 , now £49.99 at Amazon A handheld vacuum cleaner is perfect for quick tidy-ups, giving your car a good detail, or sucking up pesky pet hairs. And it’s no wonder animal-loving cleaning guru Mrs Hinch has given this Shark handheld vacuum cleaner her seal of approval . This Prime Big Deals Day, you can even grab £30 off the Shark Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Pet Tool.

We really don’t want you to miss out on these Amazon Prime Day deals, but they won’t be around for long. So, make sure you act fast before it’s too late.