Experts say this simple trick can banish bad smells from your vacuum - and all you need is a teabag
There's nothing worse than that musty dusty smell...
Adding a tea bag to your vacuum cleaner is the latest hack we've discovered to deodorise bad smells when cleaning.
There's nothing worse than that grim vacuum cleaner smell, especially when you’ve invested in one of the best vacuum cleaners. Of course, a machine dedicated to sucking up all our household dirt and grime is bound to smell a little funky from time to time - even if you know how to vacuum. But the last thing you want is for your freshly vacuumed house to smell musty.
This is where the humble tea bag steps in. Adding one bag of black tea can act as a deodoriser, neutralising all the horrible smells. But is this the best method to use?
What's the hack?
The hack is simple - simply add a black tea bag to your vacuum dust bag or container and let the tea bag do all the work as you continue with your cleaning routine as normal. But it is important that you only use a black tea bag.
‘Black tea acts as a natural deodoriser, absorbing unpleasant smells such as pet odours and musty scents,’ says cleaning expert Matthew Harrison at PriceYourJob.co.uk.
‘The tea bag will gradually release its deodorising properties, leaving your vacuum and your home smelling much fresher.’
A better-smelling hoover could be the key to tackling your floors more often - even the places you’re forgetting to vacuum - especially if it’s not your favourite job to do. But don’t get your hopes up just yet, while this hack works; it’s not going to revolutionise the scent of your home.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
'Let's be real—if your vacuum smells like a combination of old dog hair and something you’re pretty sure the cat dragged in, that tea bag will have its work cut out. So yes, it helps, but it won’t turn your vacuum into a luxury spa diffuser,’ says Forrest Webber, founder of Bear Brother’s Cleaning.
For optimum results, you should swap out your teabag every few months, but if your vacuum smells really bad, a tea bag just won’t cut it, and it’s time to look at how to clean your vacuum.
Remember black tea is best to use for this hack compared to normal tea bags. This is becuase of it is a natural deodoriser.
Is the hack safe to use?
The hack won’t damage your machine - provided you use a dry tea bag.
‘Tossing a wet tea bag into your vacuum is just asking for trouble. A dry tea bag will freshen things up, but a wet one will have your vacuum smelling like a mouldy English breakfast. A dry tea bag can fit just fine in there, and it won’t gunk up the vacuum's inner workings,’ says Forrest.
You should also bear in mind that some modern vacuum cleaners, including many of the best Shark vacuum cleaners, come with anti-odour technology and therefore do not need to use this hack. It’s always worth checking your machine to see if it is already designed to beat bad smells.
The method is safe to use, however, please confer with your machine's manufacturing booklet to ensure proper use and that it won't affect you appliances warranty.
Are there better methods to use?
As mentioned, the tea bag method is a temporary fix and will mask bad vacuum smells rather than prevent them.
‘If you want an even more pleasant scent, you can add a few drops of your favourite essential oil to the tea bag,’ Matthew recommends if you want to boost the effectiveness of the tea bag.
However if you’re looking for something stronger than a tea bag, Forrest has these recommendations.
- Baking soda (£3.40 at Amazon): Sprinkle a little on the carpet before vacuuming, and it’ll tackle those bad smells head-on.
- Vacuum Freshener Beads (£3.69 at Amazon): Grab some vacuum freshener beads if you’re feeling fancy. They’re made for this exact purpose, and instead of making your house smell like you had an impromptu tea party, they’ll have your rooms smelling more like fresh linen or lavender fields.
- Change the Bag or Clean the Canister: Sometimes, the simplest solution is the best. Changing the bag or giving the canister a good wash can do wonders.
There's nothing worse than a stinky vacuum cleaner, and if you don't have anti-odour technology, this tea bag hack is a cheap and quick way to bansih bad smells.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
Take a tour of this festive 16th-century former pub in rural Hertfordshire
With cosy throws, seasonal arrangements and twinkling candlelight, this home is all set for a very special Christmas
By Naomi Jones
-
This all-natural non-toxic kid's mattress is an investment – but it's currently reduced in an early Black Friday sale
Mine and my daughter's Little Green Sheep Natural Junior Mattress review tests how this all-natural mattress compares to its synthetic rivals
By Jennifer Oksien
-
Can you kill weeds in autumn? Experts reveal that completing this task now could keep your garden weed-free next year
Get a head start to keep next year’s garden weed-free
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to deshrink clothes - 3 expert methods to get your clothes back in shape
Never again lose clothes to a hot wash or tumble dryer again
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Do windows need cleaning in winter? How this simple task can help to reduce your energy bills and improve your mood
Cleaning windows in winter may sound pointless, but it has more benefits than you'd think
By Lauren Bradbury
-
This is the temperature your home should be to avoid damp, mould and condensation, according to experts
Experts also warn not to let your home drop below 14 degrees
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to clean stainless steel cutlery - the expert approved methods that will have your cutlery shining in time for Christmas
Nice shiny cutlery is the key to taking your table display to the next level
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to clean oven trays - 3 tried and tested methods to banish grease that experts swear by
Say goodbye to sticky pans for good
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Do dehumidifiers get rid of smells? The answer is a little more complicated than you might think
Experts reveal that dehumidifiers can tackle some odours but not others
By Katie Sims
-
The 13 places you're forgetting to vacuum – and expert tips to tackle them quickly
Your vacuum is for more than just your floors
By Sarah Handley
-
Don’t try this at home – experts have warned against using bleach to clean mould off wood
This method can end up doing more harm than good
By Kezia Reynolds