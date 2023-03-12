Cleaning experts warn against this trending wooden spoon cleaning hack recently resurfacing on TikTok.

When cleaning our kitchens, we should be diligent in showing the same amount of care we do to our utensils as we do to the general kitchen area – using only the best cleaning products, of course.

With over combined millions of views on TikTok (opens in new tab), the method of boiling wooden spoons to 'deep clean' them has thousands of people trying it out for themselves at home, but what do the experts actually have to say about it?

Boiling wooden spoon cleaning hack

The method is as you would imagine: simply put your wooden utensils in a bowl or pot of boiling water, and gradually you'll see the water turn become discoloured. People are claiming that it's all the gunk being removed from the spoons.

However, it's important to note that boiling your wooden utensils is not necessary at all.

'A common misconception when it comes to cleaning wooden kitchenware items is that they are less hygienic than plastic and therefore you may need to use a higher temperature to clean them. But this is untrue and, in fact, can even lead to damaging the wood,' warns Joe Authbert, buying manager at ProCook (opens in new tab).

'In contrast, wood is actually far more hygienic as a material thanks to its natural antibacterial properties. With proper care, wooden kitchen items are an environmentally friendly choice that will last for many years.'

How to properly clean wooden spoons

Jane Wilson, cleaning expert at Fantastic Cleaners (opens in new tab) advises instead to clean wooden spoons by hand to extend your utensils' lifespan.

She recommends applying warm, soapy water and gently scrubbing the spoon with a soft sponge or cloth. If you're worried about stains or discolouration on your utensils, apply a mixture of baking soda and water, let it sit for a few minutes, and then scrub and rinse thoroughly.

'After cleaning, you may condition the wood with food-grade oil or wax to maintain its integrity and prevent it from drying out or cracking.'

So, as tempting as it is to stick a bunch of our wooden spoons into boiling water to see what the hype is about, we'll rely on expert advice to steer clear from this trending hack.