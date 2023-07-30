The high street has gone bobbin crazy with the return of this 17th-century furniture trend

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bobbin has never looked so current. Forget quiet luxury, we're all about this ornate 17th Century-inspired look that makes every interior look perfectly eclectic.

The latest home decor trend has trickled down into high street stores so much that we can firmly say it's here to stay, so if you've been reluctant to invest until now, it's definitely time.

'The resurgence of the bobbin interiors trend can be credited to a forever-growing appreciation for vintage aesthetics, as well as for its ability to add a touch of playfulness to homes,' says Tom Revill, co-founder of Plank Hardware.

With many people revelling in maximalism, bobbin fits right into the characterful vintage-emporium aesthetic. But the beauty of the trend is that there are so many ways to get the look to suit any interior, whether it's opting for an on-trend colourway, style of furniture, or just a tiny nod to the look that complements your existing scheme.

What is the bobbin trend?

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Bobbin furniture originated in the 17th century and gets its name from having legs and spindles that form spherical shapes. It looks handmade and classic, which we've seen become the forefront of many interior designs thanks to a rise in shopping secondhand and acquiring vintage pieces.

'As our world becomes increasingly automated, many shoppers are embracing handcrafted styles – celebrating both craftsmanship and individuality – and the bobbin trend is no exception to this,' says Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy.

'The ornate 17th Century decorative technique has soared back into popularity in recent months. Bobbin furniture is having a moment and it’s a moment that is set to last, it's simultaneously fresh and modern with a vintage feel.'

The antique look has now been transformed with a modern twist, with many designers combining the design with bright colours in lacquered finishes, adding a creative twist to your kitchen decor or living room scheme.

How to get the bobbin look

When purchasing decor items from new trends, it's important to have a plan on how and where to include them in your home. You want them to fit with your aesthetic, and thanks to the bobbin trend straddling the line between classic and contemporary, it's an easy one to incorporate.

'Drawing inspiration from traditional 17th-century craftsmanship, the Bobbin trend has taken the design world by storm this season. This resurgence can be attributed to the increasing desire for homes that exude nostalgia and authenticity,' says Jason Brownless, senior editorial designer at Dunelm.

'Whether it's through our standout furniture pieces from the ‘Pippin’ range, which boasts intricate bobbin-inspired detailing, effortlessly merging function and style. Or through smaller accessory pieces, it encourages personal expression, allowing homeowners to embrace crafting and customisation.'

1. Focus on accessories

(Image credit: Addison Ross)

Accessories are one of the easiest ways to try out a trend with minimal commitment. From revamping your living room shelving to creating an eye-catching tablescape set with bobbin salt and pepper grinders and candlesticks, the opportunities are endless for adding a slice of the trend to your home.

'Experimenting with coloured bobbin pieces is a great way to add depth and intrigue to any room,' recommends Dayna. 'One of my favourite ways of doing this is with bobbin photo frames, they are a great way to make a gallery wall pop, or give a blank wall a focal point with a difference.'

Bobbin A4 Photo Frame £9 at Dunelm A frame that's begging to be shown off. The bright blue will suit any look and for £9, it's hard to go wrong. Bobbin Blue Wooden Desk & Table Lamp £98 at Oliver Bonas The bobbin base and warm glowing light is bound to make any room look inviting. Place on a side table or desk for the ultimate finishing touch. Rectangular Bobbin Wall Mirror £129 at M&S I have big dreams of this bobbin mirror sitting on top of a mantelpiece - it's designed to be stared at. The cream colourway is a subtle nod to the trend too.

2. Make your own

While the bobbin trend is firmly here to stay, it's sometimes wise not to invest tonnes of money into every home decor trend, especially if you're trying to decorate on a budget.

Luckily, the bobbin trend is super easy to find second-hand - it just might not look exactly how you expect, so be open-minded. Bobbin furniture is likely to come in a darker wood when shopping secondhand, and while this will look great in traditional interiors, you might want a more contemporary look.

With a simple sand and a tin of paint (use leftovers for an even more affordable project), you can transform the look of a bobbin lamp or table with minimal effort, achieving the trend-led design for less. Dunelm has even released a paint-your-own bobbin lamp base that makes the job even simpler.

'Incorporating the detail in your home in bright colours is an easy and impactful way to liven up bland interiors without having to spend too much,' advises Sarah Ross, co-founder of Addison Ross.

3. Commit with furniture

(Image credit: Dunelm)

We've seen the bobbin trend trickle down from designers to high-street retailers, so it's safe to say the trend is going to stick around. With this in mind, it could be time to commit to a larger piece of furniture. It's an easy way to make a large impact in a living room or bedroom, with side tables, a chest of drawers, and even bed frames designed in line with the playful style.

The classic roots of bobbin mean that while its a current trend, the design will grow with your home and not date quickly. Therefore, it also acts as a great foundation that can be styled up with accessories to change the look over time.

Navy Willow Side Table £120 at Urban Outfitters Bobbin furniture originated in antique side tables just like this. It's small enough to slot next to a sofa and will be ideally decorated with your favourite book and candle. Green Bobbin 3 Drawer Chest £499 at John Lewis Why not go grand with the bobbin trend? This chest of drawers looks like it was sourced from an antique dealer with the upgrade of a trendy green tone. Grey Bobbin Double Bed Frame £599 at John Lewis If you can't get enough of bobbin then fully commit with a bed frame. Reminiscent of vintage designs, it's unlikely to age and is asking to be plumped with luxurious bed linen.

Ready to get creative with a can of paint or even head to the shops? It's definitely time to bring bobbin into your home.