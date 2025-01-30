A robot vacuum with legs?! This new release has become the world’s first to offer ‘a truly hands-free’ approach to cleaning — and I’m already impressed

Dreame Technology was only founded in 2017, but the team has definitely proved that their forward-thinking smart tech ideas are worth listening to. And their new, world-first robot vacuum with legs (yes, legs!) could be their biggest and most prolific achievement yet.

Available to pre-order right now, the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum will be available to buy from the 7th of February, either directly from the brand, Dream’s first flagship store in Birmingham, or from Amazon. And while the £1299 price tag may be a little steep for some, it’s fair to say that you get a lot for your money.

(Image credit: Dreame)

As Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Training for vacuums, it’s literally my job to test and research the best vacuum cleaners on the market - and, every so often, that also means the best robot vacuums. But it’s fair to say that robot vacuums have never really found their groove in the cleaning world. Sure, they’re impressive, but they’ve never quite reached the same heights as regular vacuums thanks to their inability to clean smaller areas of the home and - most importantly - the step-up required to clean stairs and rugs.

Dreame’s latest release, however, aims to fill the gaps currently in the robot vacuum market. Because of this, I have to wonder whether these new features put the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum in contention to change how we vacuum our homes for good. Can a robot vacuum with legs replace a regular vacuum? Well, you never know… especially as this one can mop your floors, too.

Dreame X50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum Pre-order at Dreame A vacuum and mop in one, this innovative robot vacuum includes never-before-seen technology - including the impressive retractable legs, allowing for a thorough clean of your home.

Thanks to the innovative ProLeap™ technology, this robot vacuum has been designed to navigate steps, single-layer thresholds up to 4.2cm high, uneven surfaces, and any rugs that you have in your home through the use of its retractable legs. This is particularly handy if you want to clean a shag rug , which is typically much thicker, and therefore much higher off the ground. Or, like me, you live in an old property that has small steps leading from one room to another.

Dreame X50 Ultra Complete: Powerful Cleaning Made Effortless! - YouTube Watch On

The Dreame X50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum also offers VersaLift navigation, allowing the robot vacuum to use its advanced cameras, AI algorithms, and 3D structured light to not only identify up to 200 different objects but also create a detailed 3D map of your home and clean under low-clearance furniture - without bumping into your TV unit or getting stuck in a corner throughout the cleaning process. But that’s not all.

Featuring 20,000Pa of suction power (which is extremely impressive when compared to the suction power of other robot vacuums) and Dual Flex Arm, the extendable side brush will ensure that every inch of your home is clean. Even the smaller nooks, crannies, and corners.

The Dreame X50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum isn’t just a robot vacuum, though. Speaking about their new products this year, Sean Chen, Managing Director of Dreame WEU, says, ‘With the launch of the X50 Series and other innovative products, we are pushing the boundaries of technology to make home and garden care simpler and more efficient for our users.’

(Image credit: Dreame)

That’s why the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum has also been designed to rival the best mops as it will also clean your hard flooring, no matter whether you have wood floors, laminate, vinyl, or tiles. This is all thanks to the onboard mops that will clean while the vacuum itself is working its magic - and you won’t have to clean it afterwards, as the auto-cleaning function cleans the washboard when you’re done.

To add a little cherry to the top of the cake, this robot vacuum can also be controlled by voice command - so you really don’t have to do anything to clean your home. Plus, you don’t really need any other appliances.

It’s this ability to extend its reach up high and down low that makes it such a refreshing change to the robot vacuum market and could turn the tide to prove that robot vacuum cleaners are worth it. After all, they’re not the easiest of appliances to use - which is something Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, knows all too well. For the past few years, she’s actually been very anti-robot-vacuums.

She told me, ‘I had high hopes for my robot vac – I wanted to schedule it to clean overnight so that I'd come downstairs to a spotless space in the morning. But in reality, the robot vac I tested really struggled to clean edges and corners, and constantly got stuck on rugs or under my sofa, so in the morning, I'd have to find it to release it from where it had got itself trapped, and it wouldn't have finished the clean which was frustrating and disappointing!'

Of course, if you’ve had a similar experience to Heather, you’ll have to see whether the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum can change your mind yourself. But if you want to give a different robot vacuum a try first, I’d suggest opting for the following:

Dyson 360 Vis Nav £1,199 at very.co.uk £1,199.99 at Dyson UK £1,879 at Amazon The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is only slightly cheaper than the Dreame X50, but it garnered an impressive 4.5-star review from our tester. She claimed that the piezo dust sensor left her floors sparkling and it was incredibly easy to use. Dreame L20 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum with Mop £649 at Amazon One of the little brothers of the Dreame X50, the L20 isn't as well-equipped as this latest release - but it'll still get the job done. It has 7000Pa suction power, a Position Sensitive Detector for edge cleaning, and mopping capabilities, too. iRobot Roomba Combo J7 Plus Check Amazon Roomba is famous in the robot vacuum world, and this particular model was given a 5-star review by an Ideal Home tester. As well as serving as a vacuum and a mop, it also empties itself to make cleaning a breeze.

We hope to review the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum over the coming months, so keep your eyes peeled for that. But in the meantime, I’m going to go out on a limb and say that this new robot vacuum could rival some of the best cordless vacuums on the market right now.