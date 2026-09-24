1 place you should never put a plug-in solar panel, according to experts – or put your property at risk

Since the Government announced plug-in solar panels were legal to buy and use in August this year, generating solar power at home is more accessible than ever before. However, this doesn’t mean that you can go and position your plug-in solar panels wherever you fancy - in fact, experts are warning against this one place in particular.

Now you can buy plug-in solar panels to harness solar energy without relying on traditional roof panels. They’re less expensive than rooftop panels and better suited to rentals and flats.

This all sounds great, right? And those of us looking to generate solar power may be eyeing up our shed roofs as a prime spot for plug-in solar. But it’s not, and positioning your plug-in solar panel here could even be dangerous .

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Can you put a plug-in solar panel on a shed?

In the same way you shouldn’t put a plug-in solar panel on a fence , you also shouldn't position one on a roof, as they are both made of wood.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘Homeowners may want to put a plug-in solar panel on their shed roof because of the angle the solar panel would lie. It’s best practice to have a tilt of around 30 to 40 degrees to ensure the sunlight is being captured properly, and a shed roof may provide that. However, homeowners are encouraged to consider wall-mounted solar panels or another surface, such as a balcony, to house their solar panels,’ says Alvaro Iturmendi, Uswitch solar energy expert.

‘Plug-in solar panels shouldn’t be installed on anything wooden, including gates, sheds, or shed roofs, due to the potential increased fire risk. This is due to components potentially overheating and causing a fire to start, with timber being a very combustible material.’

As you are dealing with electricals, it’s important to ensure your electricals are not in constant contact with flammable materials, like wood, as excess heat generated can act as a fire risk. However, if your shed is not made from wood, it could be used to house your plug-in solar panel, but it is worth checking with a professional first - especially if you have older wiring or need an outdoor socket installed.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘Before installing anything, check the direction of the shed roof and how much shade it receives from nearby trees and buildings. You should also inspect the shed itself, ensuring the structure is in good condition, and the roof is strong enough to carry the additional weight,’ says Garden shed expert Sam Jenkinson, from garden building retailer Tiger .

‘You’ll also need a suitable mains socket to safely plug the solar panel into. The cable run should be short and safe, without extension leads stretching across the garden.

‘Once installed, each system must be registered with your local Distribution Network Operator. It’s also important to check whether you need permission from your landlord, freeholder or your local council before installing.’

Shop compliant plug-in solar panels

While plug-in solar offer ample opportunity to save energy and money on your bills. However, safety should always be your number one priority.