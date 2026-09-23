Habitat x Morris & Co have just nailed this year’s biggest headboard trend – and for a pretty amazing price, too

Upholstered headboards are a timeless interior design choice, yet there’s no denying 2026 has truly been their moment to shine. And the latest offering to catch our attention is the Habitat x Morris & Co Hyacinth Double Headboard , which, at £200, is one of the most affordable headboards I’ve seen that will give your bed a timeless, designer look.

Having now worked at Ideal Home for more than two years, September is eagerly marked in my calendar as the arrival time of the Habitat x Morris & Co autumn collection . And the one thing this collaboration does consistently well is nail (and sometimes help set) the biggest bedroom trends .

Fans of the iconic Arts & Crafts designer don’t want to miss out on this statement headboard. Its stunning design will add some romantic charm to your bedroom - and I bet it will never go out of style, either.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Habitat X William Morris Habitat X William Morris Hyacinth Double Headboard £200 at Habitat UK

Personally, I see September as the perfect opportunity to reset my life, and one way I like to do this is to update my sleep space. I’ve already recently raved about the Habitat x Morris & Co bedspread which is the perfect transitional layer to add to your bed as the temperature starts to drop.

But having spotted this statement headboard, I’m about to push those shopping plans to a whole bedroom revamp; honestly, I’ve not seen anything this stylish for that price. The headboard is elegantly curved with rich pink cord piping for a stylish finish. The upholstered headboard trend goes hand in hand with curvy designs, and the trend is focused on creating an environment that is both comforting and elevated.

The pattern itself is taken from Morris & Co’s Hyacinth wallpaper, which was designed by John Henry Dearle between 1900 and 1912. Its block-printed pattern shows a sprawling floral display with twisting foliage and rich colours of green, blue, pink and orange.

The 2026 Habitat version has been reimagined slightly bolder. Set against a navy backdrop, it features bolder reds, greens and blues whilst retaining the romantic charm of the original.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Habitat X William Morris Habitat X William Morris Apple Double Headboard - Cream £200 at Habitat UK

If this Hyacinth headboard is too bold for you, consider the Habitat x William Morris Apple Double Headboard - Cream (£200) . This intricate floral and fruit print is stunningly sophisticated, in a soft green and cream colourway.

This headboard is inspired by the Apple wallpaper, which was designed by William Morris in 1877. The pattern combines apples and acanthus leaves against a backdrop of foliage. While the original has a small splatter of orange hues, the Habitat version lacks it. However, I do prefer this take if you’re looking to create a more relaxing sleep space.

The headboards are available in a double or king size. The double measures at W153, H127 cm, while the king is W168, H127 cm. The boards come with a 1-year manufacturer's guarantee.

If you love the Habitat x Morris & Co headboard but are not due for an upgrade, no fear, as here are a few of their new bedding sets that will look gorgeous in your bedroom this autumn.

Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Apple Cotton Bedding Set - Single From £42 at Habitat If you are a fan of the Apple headboard, what about the Apple bedding? I love the warm red version, it looks so autumnal. Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Hyacinth Quilted Bedspread - 220x200cm £60 at Habitat UK This is my favoruite peice from the new collection. This beautiful bedspread will not only make you more cosy, but will make your bed look more stylish, too. Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Hyacinth Cotton Reversible Bedding Set - Single From £50 at Habitat This reversable set has an added thrill for some extra drama. I think it's perfect for adding some luxury to the bedroom.

If you are due for a new headboard idea, or this one has simply caught your eye, I don't think you'll regret the purchase. It will make a beautiful statement in any room.