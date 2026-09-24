The iconic Big Green Egg has just received its first colour update in 50 years – its sophisticated new look is perfect for a modern garden

When you think of premium BBQs, the first image that comes to mind is undoubtedly the Big Green Egg. Its round shape and British Racing Green colourway have become synonymous with quality cooking. But the time has come to change your perception, as Big Green Egg have just dropped a brand new colourway - The Onyx.

Big Green Egg is one of the best BBQs you can buy and is highly favoured by chefs and celebrities due to its superior cooking abilities. And this is the first time a new colourway has been announced in the brand’s 50-year history.

The Big Onyx Egg gives the iconic egg a sleek black update and is designed to blend seamlessly into contemporary gardens . Here’s everything you need to know.

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(Image credit: Big Green Egg)

Launching today (24 September), the Big Onyx Egg is available in large size and to Big Green Egg members only. It is free to sign up for the membership scheme.

Inspired by the precious stone, Onyx, the ceramic outer shell features a deep, dark glaze, with the faintest hint of green shining beneath the surface. Inside, customers should be familiar with what they see.

The most important things to know about these egg BBQs are that they deliver precise temperature control, are incredibly versatile to use and are suitable for roasting, baking, slow cooking, smoking and even rotisserie. It’s these features, as well as the incredibly high-quality materials used to craft them, that make Big Green Egg BBQs so popular amongst professionals and one of the best charcoal BBQs on the market.

‘The decision to add a colour to the world’s most famous green was not one we took lightly. The Onyx came from listening to our customers, who wanted an EGG that could sit naturally within the more contemporary outdoor spaces they were creating. It took us time to get the finish right, but we knew we had it when we could still see that subtle trace of green in the sunlight. The Onyx may look different, but underneath it is the same EGG our customers have trusted for generations,’ comments Dan Gerstacov, CEO of Big Green Egg.

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(Image credit: Big Green Egg)

However, despite the colourway being the most obvious change, the Big Onyx Egg has had two upgrades to be aware of. The Quick Lights Kit means you can light the coals from below, via the Draft Door, for faster ignition and better heat distribution. It also has a Dual Zone System that makes it easier to switch between cooking modes or use multiple modes simultaneously. For example, you could roast a chicken on one side of the dome and grill vegetables on the other.

There’s no denying that large Big Green Eggs can be expensive, retailing for £1,495 , and the Big Onyx Egg is expected to be no different. If it’s a little out of your budget, here are a few cheaper alternatives we recommend.

Alternatives

Big Green Egg Minimax Big Green Egg £925 at biggreenegg.co.uk The MiniMax is Big Green Egg's most affordable size. It can still feed four adults, yet can easily be transported - whether that's on camping trips or too the beach. Habitat Habitat 54cm Kamado Charcoal Bbq £600 at Habitat UK Reviews say this cheaper alternative has excellent quality, as well as being durable and sturdy. Habitat Habitat 16" Ceramic Kamado BBQ £275 at Habitat UK This midsize egg BBQ is highly affordable, and again, reviews say it's of great quality.

Are you a fan of the latest Onyx colourway, or do you remain loyal to the iconic green egg.