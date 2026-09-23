At Ideal Home, our team of professional mattress testers have slept on over 150 different types. However, one mattress always emerges as the top-rated every time we retest it: the Simba Hybrid mattress. Right now it's also on sale with 25% knocked off the price tag in the Simba September sale.

Simba produces some of the best mattresses on the market; we've given rave reviews to the Simba Hybrid Luxe and the more affordable Simba Hybrid Essential. However, the Simba Hybrid Mattress retains the top spot as the best mattress overall due to its value for money, comfort levels and temperature regulation. Our reviewer went as far as to call it the 'Goldilocks of mattresses', giving it a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating.

Right now, this crowd-pleasing mattress is even better value, with the price for a double mattress dropped from £899 to £674.25.

Simba Sleep Hybrid® Mattress, Double Was £899, Now £674.25 at Simba The Hybrid mattress is made up of five layers to provide support for your hips and shoulders. Our reviewer found it was bang-on medium-firm, with just the right mix of support and cushioning pressure. It also comes with a 200 day sleep trial so you can work out if it really is right for you.

The Hybrid mattress isn't the only product Simba has dropped the price on. They are having a sitewide sale on some of their bestsellers. If you are looking to refresh your bed for cosy season, now is the time to pounce, as there is up to 30% off everything.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

There are usually a couple of Simba sales a year, but these are some of the lowest prices we've seen at Simba in 2026. Now that the weather is starting to change and get colder, duvet season has commenced. If your bedroom needs a little TLC, these are the other star buys on offer to snap up in the September sale while you can.

Simba Sleep Hybrid™ Pillow Was £109, Now £81.75 at Simba I currently have this pillow on my bed at home, and I love it so much I'm considering travelling with it (really). I like a medium-firm pillow, and this customisable design is adjusted by removing the little foam blocks. It's also the best pillow I've ever tested that doesn't clump. It still feels as fluffy and plump as the day I got it over three years ago. Simba Sleep Hybrid® Luxe Mattress — Double Was £1,700, Now £1,259 at Simba This luxe mid-range version of the original Hybrid mattress has an additional plush top layer, which won our reviewer over. She noted that it is well-suited to side sleepers and deemed the mattress a good price for what you get. But if it was a little too expensive for you at full price, right now is the time to jump, as it is reduced by 30%. Simba Sleep Hybrid® Mattress Topper — Double Was £349, Now £296 at Simba If you wanted to add some extra cushioning to your existing mattress, the Simba Hybrid mattress topper will do the trick. It is the best topper we've tested, and our reviewer commented that it did a great job of masking a hard sleep surface underneath. It is expensive for a topper, but it is a really high-quality one, and right now it's reduced by 15%.

The sale currently runs for the rest of this week and next, ending on the 1st October subject to availability. If you're bed is due and upgrade, this is the payday to make the investment.

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