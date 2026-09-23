Next has just dropped the cutest robin bedding in time for the colder months – its luxury finish makes it perfect for giving your bedroom a hotel-finish

I know we’re only at the end of September, but I have just spotted the bedding set that is going to see me through the winter months: Next’s Sateen Robins Christmas Duvet Cover and Pillowcase (from £55) .

Next is one of the best places to buy bedding , particularly colourful and patterned bedding. If you want your bedroom ideas to stay on trend, Next is one of the brands I recommend for personality-packed bedding.

But one thing Next absolutely nails is their seasonal bedding sets, and this sateen set, complete with festive red bows and detailed robin foliage, is just the right amount of festive. In fact, I’d be tempted to use it all winter long.

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Next Natural 200tc Sateen Robins Christmas Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set - Size Single From £55 at Next

If this year’s bedding trends have proved anything, it’s that nature-inspired colour palettes and floral prints are having a huge comeback, and with this bedding set featuring a border of bushy green foliage, it’s perfectly on trend for the new season.

Last year, Next dropped a fleecy robin bedding set , and it’s safe to say we were all charmed by its good looks. Made with a soft, fleecy material, it was perfect for snuggling up on cold winter evenings. This year, Next has given robin bedding a luxury spin.

This set is made from sateen. Sateen bedding has a luxuriously smooth, silky finish, which often makes getting into bed feel like getting into bed at a posh hotel. Alongside its luxury feel, this bedding set has beautiful red bows along the edge of the duvet cover and pillowcases. While I am tired of the bow trend, I do think this makes for a striking and thoughtful finishing touch.

(Image credit: Next)

The robins themselves can be spotted in pairs or individually nestled amongst branches of festive mistletoe. If you’re a fan of attracting robins to your garden (and honestly, who isn’t?)This is a lovely way to continue the charm into your bedroom. Given that the set is largely white, the set isn’t too loud either.

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If you really want to nail the luxury hotel feel, there are a couple of extra things you can do to make your bed feel even comfier this autumn and winter. Alongside your sateen robin set, investing one of the best mattress toppers offers an additional layer of cushioning for a bed that’s even comfier. Our best-rated topper, the Simba Hybrid Mattress Topper , is currently reduced from £349 to £296.65.

Similarly, the Simba Hybrid Pillow is also 25% off right now. If your pillows are looking a little worse for wear, I’d recommend using this deal to give them an upgrade.

Alternatively, if it’s just bedding you're after, here are a few more of Next’s seasonal sets that have caught my eye.

Next Burgundy Red Madison Quilted Velvet Bed Set - Size Single From £38 at Next This festive colourway has been added to Next's quilted bed sets and it's a lovely mix of festive and luxe. Reviews say this is of great quality. Next Natural Polka Dot Frill Soft Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set - Size Single From £50 at Next For cold nights, a soft, fleece set can be a gamechanger. Plus, I love this set's classy take on 2026's obsession with polka dots. Next Natural Deer Dapple Faux Fur Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set - Size Single From £50 at Next I've already raved about this fluffy deer print set. Deer print is so on-trend right now, and this gorgeous set is perfect for cold weather.

Christmas has definitely landed early at Next. But this robin bedding set has convinced me to welcome the festive season early to my bedroom, too.