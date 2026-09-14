Where to buy plug-in solar panels — 6 retailers including Argos and Amazon that are selling regulation-compliant kits from £432

Now that they are legal in the UK, where can you buy plug-in solar panels, how much can you expect to pay and when will they arrive? I've found all the places you can order them right now and when you can expect them to be delivered, as well as highlighting the places you may be able to buy them very soon.

Plug-in solar panels have been big news over the last few months. While they are widely used in other parts of Europe, especially in flats where a rooftop array of panels would not be possible, they weren't legally available in the UK. But now legislation has been changed and that means this technology is available to UK households for the first time.

As well as being considerably more affordable than traditional rooftop solar panels, which will make solar power generation a realistic prospect for many more households, these panels are designed to be incredibly easy to fit, without the need for a engineer to fit them for you. (Although depending on the age of your home, plug-in solar panels could prove dangerous so it make me worth consulting with a qualified electrician to make sure your electrics are compatible with this kind of tech).

Below I've listed the retailers that are currently selling plug-in solar panels, as well as the ones that should be offering them soon. It's best to buy from a reputable retailer rather than through a third-party marketplace so that you can ensure the model you buy is compliant with UK regulations. You can also check that it's listed on the Energy Networks Association (ENA) Type Test Register, which lists compliant power generation and equipment approved for connection to the UK's public electricity network.

Argos

Soon after the legislation updates around plug-in solar panels came into effect at the end of August, Argos was the first retailer I spotted to sell them online.

Right now, it has six different UKSOL plug-in solar panel kits, ranging from £599 to £999 in price. The most affordable kit Argos has right now is the UKSOL 515w Pro Compact Plug In Solar Panel With Hybrid Mount Bundle, which comes with a 515W panel, an 800W smart microinverter (which allows you to monitor the panel's performance through an app on your phone), an adjustable mounting frame and the connections you need to get started.

'We’re really pleased to now offer plug-in solar panels for Argos customers,' says Graham Biggart, Managing Director for Argos. 'By making this technology more accessible, we’re putting more power in the hands of our customers and helping them explore practical ways to manage energy use at home.'

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UKSOL 515w Pro Compact Plug in Solar Panel With Hybrid Mount Bundle £599 at Argos This is the most affordable plug-in solar panel bundle currently available at Argos, but while you can order it now, it won't be delivered until late October.

Amazon

Is there anything you can't get on Amazon? The mega retailer is offering two compliant plug-in solar panels options from Modular Solar.

The most affordable is a 340W plug-in solar panel at £465, with a 475W version available for £650.

The panels come fully assembled and just need to be plugged into a suitable outdoor socket. Amazon also flags that these items come with specialised customer support, which will be a relief for those getting to grips with this new tech.

Even if you are a Prime member, however, you won't be able to get next day delivery with these panels. At the time of writing, the dispatch time was four to five days from the point of purchase.

Modular Solar Plug-In Modular Solar Unit £465 at Amazon UK With a weight of 35kgs, these panels won't blow away in the breeze, but are light enough to be moved around if you need to, whether you want to create space for garden activities or you plan on moving house.

Octopus Energy

Octopus is also offering one or two panel plug-in solar kits starting from £450 for a single panel kit, which includes a 460W panel, microinverter, 5m cable and three-pin plug. The panels can be mounted on a wall or at ground level, are designed to capture sunlight from both sides, and any power generation can e tracked in the Octopus app.

The system is designed for simple DIY installation, meaning customers can easily set it up themselves in just an hour and even take it with them if they decide to move.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Octopus, says: 'Plug-in solar democratises cheaper energy, making sure everyone can shrink their bill while helping build a greener grid.'

The energy provider has also announced that it will soon launch a plug-in battery to help households store any unused solar energy they generate.

Very

Very is also selling five UKSOL plug-in solar panel kits, which is very similar to the offering from Argos. The bundles range from the most affordable 515W kit (£599) up to an 890W two-panel ground mounted set up that, at the time of writing, was reduced from £1199 to £999.

Estimated delivery times depends on the bundle you choose, with dates ranging from mid-September to mid-November 2026.

UKSOL 515w Plug-In Solarpro Compact Hybrid Mount £599 at very.co.uk In addition to this 515W option, Very is selling four other UKSOL plug-in solar panel bundles, with one or two panels with ground or hybrid mounting kits.

Screwfix

Screwfix also has plug-in solar panels available to buy from PowerXpress. The UK-regulation compliant package contains two 460W panels, an adjustable mounting bracket that can attach to walls, ground or balcony, and an 800W micro-inverter, and is available for £669, with delivery in around five days.

I have spotted that the same kit bought directly from PowerXpress for £599, but with £90 delivery charges added on top, this is a more expensive way to buy.

PowerXpress 800W Bifacial Plug-In Solar Power Kit £669 at Screwfix This kit comes with two 460W panels and 800W micro inverter, and the mounts work for wall, ground or balcony installation.

City Plumbing

City Plumbing has a range of plug-in solar panel kits available, including those from UKSOL.

Prices range from £432 for the Jinko 940W Hoymiles HiFlow Plug In Solar Kit, up to £951.60 for the UKSOL Pro Duo Plug In 890W Solar Kit Ground Mount.

Stock levels will depend on where you live, and delivery times for in-stock kits are around 20 days.

Retailers we expect to sell plug-in solar panels soon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As plug-in solar panels are new to the UK, it can take a little while for them to filter through to the shelves of the retailers. However, when the government first announced in March 2026 that this technology could be available 'within months', it mentioned a few retailers that it had been consulting with on bringing this new tech to the market.

These include:

Before you buy a plug-in solar panel...

While a huge draw of plug-in solar panels is that they can be installed on a DIY basis, it is crucial that you follow the manufacturer's instructions to the letter. This may mean that you need to get your existing electrical set up checked by a qualified electrician.

'From 27 August, compliant plug-in solar products will be able to connect through a standard UK mains socket under the Government’s new Interim Product Specification,' explains Hemal Morjaria, Chief Commercial Officer at City Plumbing. 'This is an exciting step forward in making solar technology accessible to more households, particularly for people who may not have been able to consider conventional rooftop systems.

'However, ‘plug-in’ doesn’t mean there are no checks or considerations for homeowners. The new specification includes important requirements around electrical safety, fire safety, where and how panels can be installed, and registration with the local network operator.

'For example, homeowners will need to make sure their electrical installation is suitable and has the appropriate modern protection in place, while there are also restrictions around installing panels on certain types of cladding and timber balconies. Anyone who is unsure about their electrics or the suitability of their proposed installation location should seek professional advice before getting started.'