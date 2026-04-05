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I switched to a smart kettle to avoid wasting energy six months ago, and this is how much I actually saved

It might not be much, but this is why it was so worth it

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Xiaomi smart kettle overlaid on a picture of a smart energy meter in a kitchen with a black and copper kettle in the background
(Image credit: Getty Images/Rachel Wait)
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Working from home (as I do) comes with a raft of benefits, such as saving money on commuting costs. But it has also meant that I'm using more energy than I would if I were in an office, which means higher energy bills.

So that means I do what I can to save energy at home, and try to make energy savvy choices. One habit I initially hadn’t paid much attention to was how often I was boiling the kettle. My husband and I both work from home and between us we drink around eight to 10 cups of tea and coffee each day - often at different times. This means the kettle is pretty much constantly being boiled throughout the day.

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Why did I opt for a smart kettle?

Xiaomi smart kettle on a grey laminate worktop

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachel Wait)

The switch to a smart kettle made sense because my husband and I boil the kettle several times a day and we don’t always use it particularly efficiently.

I can fill my smart kettle with water, boil it and then keep the water warm for a few hours, so there’s no worry about using more water than I need or wasting energy.

Plus it’s convenient to simply top up my mug straight away, rather than waiting around for the kettle to boil each time I want a cuppa.

How does the smart kettle help reduce energy usage?

Close up of Xiaomi smart kettle controls on a dark grey worktop

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachel Wait)

Different to a conventional kettle, smart kettles keep the water it contains at a set temperature, so you don’t need to regularly boil the water from scratch, reducing the amount of energy consumed.

Once the kettle has boiled, you simply select the temperature on the kettle screen or through an app, and the water remains at this temperature for as long as you need it. While the most cost-effective way to use a kettle is to only boil the water you need, with a smart kettle, you could boil a full kettle once, and use less energy to keep it warm (than bring it to the boil).

‘Smart kettles are the next generation of electric kettles, equipped with Wi-Fi or bluetooth connectivity that allows them to be controlled remotely through an app on your phone,’ says Scott Byrom, energy expert at The Energy Shop.

‘Your standard kettle simply boils water to 100ºC every time, whereas a smart kettle introduces precision settings and automation that helps tackle the biggest sources of energy waste in the kitchen.’