How to clean garden furniture so it looks brand-new – the best ways to tackle wooden, metal, plastic and rattan sets

If you’re wondering how to clean garden furniture, you’ve come to the right place. Below, you'll find step-by-step guides to cleaning methods that will leave your outdoor furniture set sparkling quicker than you can say ‘BBQ round ours!’

We've broken it down by furniture type – wood, metal, plastic and rattan – to help you remove dirt and grime as efficiently as possible. Garden furniture ideas are nothing without a little TLC – and as long as you avoid garden furniture cleaning mistakes and take on the tips in this guide, you'll transform your outdoor sets in no time.

How to clean wooden garden furniture

There are so many different furniture materials on the market, but the best wooden garden furniture is timeless. It’s extremely durable and also very easy to clean.

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If you’re not sure how to clean wooden furniture, we’ve covered everything below, from what you’ll need to a step-by-step guide and tips on how to keep your wooden garden clean for longer.

What you'll need

1. Prepare the furniture for cleaning

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The wooden vs metal garden furniture debate is a popular one, but if you go with wood, it’s a good idea to prepare the furniture for cleaning before you get started. Thankfully, this is a very easy process.

'For general furniture maintenance, remove any cushions and brush away loose debris such as leaves, bird droppings or food, says Caron Grant, brand manager at Bridgman.

You can normally do this with your hands, but you could use a broom like this Charles Bentley 11.4" Stiff Bassine Bristled Broom from Robert Dyas to sweep the furniture if you want to make this step even easier.

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2. Scrub with soap and water

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When you’ve brushed off larger pieces of debris, you can then focus on cleaning the wood itself. To do this, you’ll need to create a solution of warm, soapy water with washing-up liquid.

While wooden garden furniture is one of the most durable types of garden furniture, you still need to be careful when you do this. In fact, you should only ever use a soft-bristled brush, like this Newman and Cole Soft Bristle Hand Brush from Amazon.

‘Use a soft-bristled brush (it's important that your brush isn't hard and won't scratch) or a soft microfibre cloth to gently loosen and remove any dirt and debris from the surface,’ says Steve Chilton, garden expert at LeisureBench. ‘Doing this simple step prevents a buildup of organic matter, which can contribute to mould growth in the long run.’

3. Wipe down with a damp cloth

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

The soapy mixture should be enough to remove all of the dirt and grime from your wooden garden furniture, but this next step is very important if you want to avoid dried soap marks.

Steve advises, ‘Wipe down the furniture with a damp cloth. This will get rid of any mud and other markings.’

It will also get rid of the soap suds and allow you to move on to the next step without any worries about future staining.