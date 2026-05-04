I've always skipped this dishwasher setting, but it turns out it could have been saving me money (and no, it’s not the Eco mode)

I'm not ashamed to admit that I am a creature of habit. And that extends into all areas of my life, from where I go on holiday and my outfit choices, all the way to the settings I tend to use on my washing machine and dishwasher.

While many of these habits offer no negative outcome, that may not be the case when it comes to my appliances. After all, different settings use different amounts of energy, and using the wrong one (or not using the right one) means wasting energy unnecessarily. Definitely not a desirable result considering energy prices are likely to rise in the summer as the impact of current world events manifests in the energy price cap.

So I'm trying to be more mindful about how I use my most energy hungry appliances. I went a month without using my dishwasher (which I'm not sure I can stick with long term), which meant it was more important that ever to be more mindful of the settings I was using. And I noticed there was one setting that I never used, but that could actually be a much more energy efficient setting.

Article continues below

The dishwasher setting I always skipped and why

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My dishwasher has six different settings, and I usually gravitate towards either the Eco, Intensive or Quick & Shine options depending on how dirty the dishes are and how quickly I want them washed. But if energy bills are going to go up, I also want to make sure I can save energy at home where I can.

I regularly use the Eco setting, which runs at 50°C (10-20°C cooler that the Quick & Shine or Intensive cycles), but takes much longer. Eco takes a whopping 239 minutes, while the Intensive cycle takes a sizeable 164, and the Quick & Shine takes a very speedy 58 minutes.

But in all the years I've had the dishwasher, I have never once used the Mini setting, which runs at 35°C and takes just 30 minutes. I'd always assumed that a Mini wash would either be much more energy intensive than the Eco setting, or nowhere near as effective as one of the other cycles.

But was I right or had I been missing out? I put it to the test. Logic tells me that a quick and low temperature dishwasher cycle is never going to be enough to clean heavily soiled dishes from the likes of oven bakes or roasts. Instead I tried it with light-medium soiled dishes from breakfast and lunch to see how it fared. And honestly, I could see no discernable difference between results from the Eco and Mini cycles.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And so I tried it with slightly more soiled dishes and saw no real difference in outcome between the the Mini and Quick & Shine cycles. I will caveat that by saying that the results may also be down to the detergent I used, which is designed to be effective at lower temperatures. I used Ecover's All-in-One Power dishwasher tablets, (£8.50 at Amazon).

Ecover Ecover Power Dishwasher Tablets £8.50 at Amazon UK I used these dishwasher tablets that are designed to be effective at lower temperatures, especially on Eco cycles. They managed to remove even dried on food on a quick and 35°C cycle.

Have I been wasting energy?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Eco setting is, unsurprisingly, the most energy efficient cycle my dishwasher has — using 0.73kWh of energy each wash, which equates to 18p per cycle. While that's the most cost effective cycle, sometimes the duration of the programme (almost 4 hours) is off-putting.

Because of that, I do use the Quick & Shine cycle when I want dishes cleaned quickly. While that setting is 3 hours quicker, it runs hotter, which means it uses more energy. Each Quick & Shine cycle uses 1.12kWh of energy, which based on current energy prices, costs just under 28p per cycle.

When I use the Intensive programme, it uses 1.25kWh and costs just under 31p each time.

In comparison, the Mini cycle uses only slightly more energy than the Eco setting (0.74kWh), despite taking 209 minutes less. In cost terms, there is about a quarter of a penny difference between the Eco and Mini cycles. While the Eco and Mini cycles are on par with each other in terms of energy usage, the difference in duration makes the Mini programme all the more appealing.

However, in my desire for speedy dishwashing, there's a 10p difference in the cost of running the Quick & Shine cycle versus the Mini programme. That might not sound like much, but if I swapped using the Quick & Shine setting three times a week for the Mini setting, over the course of a year, I would save more than £15 on my energy bills.

And saving £15 with no real difference in the cleanliness of my dishes feels like a no-brainer for me! That said, I will still use the Intensive cycle when the dishes earn it.

Add this to washing my clothes on a cooler cycle, and I could significantly reduce how much energy I was wasting.