For homes to be the cosiest they can be this winter, it's important that they're well insulated. But over time, it's possible that your loft insulation can become contaminated by pests, so it's crucial to understand the signs to look out for.

While there are plenty of signs you need to replace the insulation in your home, it's worth paying particular attention to signs of pests. I spoke to the experts about why it's so important to make this one of the loft checks you do this winter.

What are the signs your insulation is contaminated?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a few signs to look out for that may suggest your loft insulation has been contaminated, and leaving the problem unresolved could prove particularly problematic. 'Rodents and squirrels compress the insulation, which reduces its effectiveness and creates cold spots, and they can contaminate it with droppings and urine, which may pose a health risk,' explains George Penny, Home Energy Expert at The Solar Co.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

In winter, it can be difficult to tell if your rising energy bills are simply because of the colder temperatures, or whether your insulation is no longer as effective as it once was, so keep your eyes peeled for these other common warning signs:

Scurrying and scratching noises Persistent musty smell Shredded or compacted insulation Visible tunnels formed in the insulation Gnaw marks or water marks on ceiling

'The main things to look out for are droppings, urine smells, nesting materials, and damaged or disturbed insulation,' explains Mike Storey founder and technical manager at UKFR Roofing & Insulation.

'You might hear scratching, scurrying, or thudding in the loft, particularly at night, adds George. 'If you go up to investigate, look for insulation that has been pulled around, flattened into trails along the joists, or shredded into nests near the eaves.' The most likely culprits will be rodents, like mice, rats or squirrels, or birds

It's also worth looking out for signs of leaks, including watermarks on your ceiling, as it may be that your insulation has become damp and or mouldy, which will also impact it's effectiveness.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What should you do if you suspect your loft insulation is contaminated?

If you spot these signs in your own home, there are certain steps you should take.

Get rid of the pest. How you do this may depend on the type of pest you have and how large the infestation. Mice may be some of the most common culprits, so follow our guide for how to get rid of them.

How you do this may depend on the type of pest you have and how large the infestation. Mice may be some of the most common culprits, so follow our guide for how to get rid of them. Replace the compromised insulation. Once the pest had been removed, you'll likely need to replace the old insulation with new. It's best to leave this to a professional who can complete the task safely and hygienically.

Once the pest had been removed, you'll likely need to replace the old insulation with new. It's best to leave this to a professional who can complete the task safely and hygienically. Seal entry points. Have a good look or enlist a pro to help you find how the pests were getting in before and seal these spots so the problem doesn't recur.

'If you suspect contamination, do not sweep or vacuum the affected area, as this can put hazardous particles into the air,' explains George. So if you do plan on tackling it yourself, it's worth having some PPE gear on hand, like gloves, masks and goggles.

'If you suspect an infestation, do not handle the insulation without gloves and a proper mask, because droppings can carry bacteria,' agrees Mosh Latifi, Co-Owner of EcoCare Pest Management. 'Call a professional pest controller first to identify the pest and deal with it, then replace any soiled insulation. Contaminated insulation holds smells and droppings and does not insulate well, so it is rarely worth keeping. Finally, seal the entry points, such as gaps around pipes, eaves and vents, or the pests will come back.'

Follow our guide for how to pest-proof your home for winter for more tips.

FAQs

How do I remove old insulation? Old insulation can be really hazardous to remove, especially if it has suffered through a pest infestation, so it's probably best to consult a professional to remove it for you. The cost may be around £500, but will ultimately depend on where you live, how big your loft space and how contaminated the insulation. If you are determined to do it yourself, you must wear adequate PPE, and bag up the insulation so you don't spread any hazardous materials around. You should also check with your local council on rules around safe disposal.