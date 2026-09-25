6 things your neighbour could be doing that are causing damp in your home – and what you can do about it

As we shift into autumn and the temperature drops, the chance of damp creeping into our homes rises. We close the windows, start drying clothes inside and pop the heating on. All of these elements together can increase the chances of damp, and whilst a dehumidifier is a great option, it's not solving the actual problem in this case.

The most common reason for damp appearing can be sharing a wall (or two) with a neighbour. This is called 'penetrating damp' and can be caused by a number of issues. Once established, it can spread and settle, so it's important at this time of year to be aware of the causes; as such, we have asked our experts what we should all be looking out for this season.

1. Leaking gutters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaking gutters are one of the biggest issues, and with leaves starting to drop, they're also getting clogged up.

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Mark Irving, building expert at Build & Plumb, explains, 'If your neighbour has a leaking gutter, this can eventually lead to penetrating damp in your home due to the repeated overflow of water saturating external brickwork. Bricks, mortar and render are all porous, and they will soak up escaping water instead of allowing it to flow down the drainpipe. Over time, this moisture will build up and travel downwards or sideways through the masonry. If it hits a shared or adjoining wall, it will cross over onto your property and show up as damp.'

If you are suspicious of a leak, then a good option is to check the guttering when it's actually raining; this will show you whether it's overflowing or dripping onto brickwork.

Also check the downpipe. A blockage lower down can cause water to back up into the gutter and overflow even when the gutter itself looks fairly clear.

'If the same wall keeps becoming damp after rain, the guttering and downpipe are worth checking before assuming there is a plumbing leak somewhere inside the house,' advises Peter Jones, director at ADI Leak Detection.

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Give your gutters the once-over; we love Amazon's 4m 13ft 2-in-1 telescopic gutter cleaning brush scoop kit, currently £25.64. You can operate from the ground so no need for ladders.

2. Plumbing leaks

(Image credit: Future PLC / Darren Chung)

These can come from various sources – a broken pipe, a leaking bath (if you live in a flat), appliances like a leaking washing machine, radiators and shared drains.

'A bathroom or kitchen on the other side of a shared wall can cause damp in your home if there is a leak behind it,' says Peter. 'It does not need to be a burst pipe. A small leak from a shower connection, bath, toilet or pipe joint can release water slowly over a long period without either household noticing straight away.'

A sign to look out for is if the damp gets worse even during dry weather. 'This means plumbing becomes more likely. You may also notice the patch changing after the bathroom or kitchen next door has been used, although it is not always that obvious,' Peter adds.

If you or your neighbour have a leaking pipe, then the 151 waterproof stop leak rubberised leak repair spray is a good quick fix, £6.94 at B&Q.

3. Damaged roofing

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

'The flashing on a roof seals the gap where your roof meets your neighbour's, or where a chimney joins onto a property,' explains Mark. 'If the flashing on your neighbour's side is damaged, cracked or missing, water can run straight down behind the brickwork and seep into interior walls.'

Slipped or broken tiles can also expose roof felt, Mark adds. 'If this felt is old or damaged, water running off the roof can be directed onto the brickwork of your property and cause damp in party walls or loft spaces.'

Laura Rich, former estate agent and property designer at Furniturebox, says to look for signs like brown or yellow staining, bubbling or flaking paint, or even the smell of damp. 'Mould growth or patches that become worse after rain is a sign that the roof tiles are problematic. If the damp is concentrated on a wall or ceiling directly adjacent to a neighbour's roof structure, it's worth considering whether the source could be external rather than assuming it's an internal plumbing problem.'

For an emergency roof issue, B&Q's liquid rubber roof coating leak seal will do the trick and is ideal for flat roofs too, £59.99 for 5 litres. It is definitely worth maintaining your roof and encouraging your neighbour to check theirs too.

4. Empty properties

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Is the property next to yours empty? This can be fine during the summer months, but once the seasons change, problems can begin to show themselves, especially if the house is being neglected.

'A vacant property can pose more of a risk as problems may not be spotted as quickly; homeowners are likely to notice a dripping tap, leaking radiator, overflowing gutter or water stain much sooner than a property that is sitting empty,' says Laura. 'Properties that are unoccupied for an extended period might mean heating may also be switched off, ventilation may be limited and routine maintenance can be missed - contributing to moisture and condensation problems within the empty property.'

Of course, if the house is temporarily vacant but still maintained by the owner, it should be fine, but if not, it can be worth investigating. You can check ownership and occupancy records at HM Land Registry.

5. Garden issues

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Lizzie Orme)

Perhaps not one we often think about, but it can be a cause. According to Mark, there are three main causes for concern.

'First up is if your neighbour raises the level of their garden soil, lawn or patio so that it is above your home's damp-proof course, moisture can bypass this barrier and soak into the brickwork of your home. The second is surface water run-off – sloped lawns, patios and concrete slabs that direct rainwater towards your property can saturate external walls and cause penetrating damp. The last is dense vegetation near a brick wall, as it will be constantly shaded and wet, which prevents water from evaporating; this increases internal condensation.'

A good time to check for these is after heavy rain. 'Look for water pooling beside the wall, water running from the neighbouring garden towards the property or one section of soil which stays wet much longer than everywhere else,' suggests Peter.

If your garden becomes waterlogged, the quickest solution is to spike it with a fork; this will help the standing water drain away.

6. Building work or structural changes to a neighbouring property

(Image credit: Future PLC)

We know that building work near your property can create issues – it can move pests like rats, create foundation cracks, cause wall and roof damage due to heavy equipment vibration and add extra dust.

'Extensions, new paving, raised patios or changes to external walls can sometimes alter how rainwater drains around a property,' says Noel Folk, indoor air quality expert and founder of EcoAir. 'For example, if paving is raised too high against a shared wall or water is redirected towards your property, it can increase the risk of moisture getting into the walls.'

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FAQs

How do I approach my neighbour if damp is coming from next door? If you are really sure that next door's house is causing damp in yours, then it's time to approach them politely. Helen Rolph, home insurance expert at Quotezone, gives us the lowdown on how to tackle this issue. 'If damp, water or damage appears to be coming from a neighbouring home, it’s crucial to take photographs and keep a record of when the problem started. It’s important to double-check the insurance policy and chat to the insurer as soon as homeowners notice an issue, whilst reporting it to the neighbour immediately. When the damage is coming from someone else’s property, this can be a tricky topic to broach. The hope is that the neighbour is understanding and either pays for the damage or claims off their insurance to fix the problem and cover the repairs needed for all parties. If it’s a challenging situation and claiming off the neighbour’s insurance isn’t an option, standard home insurance could cover damage caused by a neighbour - depending on what the damage is, how it started and whether the issue is sudden or has developed gradually over time. However, homeowners need to be aware that claiming off their own insurance may cause them to lose their no-claims bonus and potentially increase future premiums. If the damage is extensive and the neighbour isn’t cooperating, it may be sensible to engage a registered civil mediator – normally faster and cheaper than taking things to court – to help get matters resolved.'

What should I do when bad weather hits to avoid roof leaks? If your roof is linked to next door's – common in terraces – then it might be worth talking to your neighbour about the following advice, as well as checking your own. We asked Dan Sanderson, roofing expert and managing director at Estates Roofing, for his advice. 'There are a lot of adverse weather conditions we face in the UK. From high winds, torrential downpours, cold snaps and heatwaves, there is not a lot of weather we do not get in the time span of 12 months. Here are the best tips we can give people if their roof is affected; 'If water starts coming into your home, the issue cannot be fixed until the weather improves for the safety of the roofer. If the water is coming through a ceiling at quite a high volume, poke a hole in the ceiling and place a bucket under the leak. This will allow the water to drain out of the ceiling, which will reduce the chance of the ceiling collapsing under the weight of the water trapped in the ceiling. Do not go outside to assess the damage if strong winds have caused tiles to fall off your roof! If one tile or slate has come off, chances are more will soon follow. By going outside to view the damage, you are putting yourself in an incredibly vulnerable position where you can get seriously injured. Roof tiles are heavy and can carry a lot of momentum when falling from height, and slates are incredibly sharp. Stay inside and take pictures of the tile on the floor from a window and mark down the time it happened. This will be useful when claiming on your insurance. And finally, we seem to be facing colder winters with the occasional covering of snow. Ice can have a major impact on the condition of your tiles and slates. Any hairline cracks in clay and slate, or any pitting marks on concrete tiles, are where ice and frost will cause damage to the roof covering. When water freezes, it expands; if the water expands in these gaps or cracks, it will pop the face of the tiles, slate or clay tile, which over time will lead to water ingress and, if seriously neglected, will result in the only course of action being a roof replacement.'

You must check your home over for damp at this stage in the year, then keep looking over potential areas and put some preventative measures in place.