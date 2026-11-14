Dua Lipa's 'invisible' kitchen shows that less is more - here's how you can replicate the luxe look for less

While country kitchen ideas are trending and putting Shaker designs back in the forefront, now and again I catch a glimpse of a super modern kitchen that shows that they're not going anywhere.

The endlessly stylish Dua Lipa has proven that to be true. In a recent TikTok, we snuck a look into her kitchen, which to no surprise is sleek, contemporary and right on trend.

With handleless oak cabinets, a statement stone worktop, and a reflective gold extractor hood, this kitchen is giving glamour in the classiest of ways. Here's how to get the invisible kitchen look.

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Dua Lipa is known for her exceptional taste, and this has been perfectly executed in the kitchen behind her. Statement marble work surfaces have been a big kitchen trend in recent years, and this is set to continue well into 2027.

A bold stone surface is a great way to add interest to a sleek kitchen scheme - it can introduce colour (particularly if you use calacatta viola marble) and it creates an eye-catching touch.

While the stone itself immediately caught my eye, the simplicity of the cabinets is also an important component of the kitchen.

(Image credit: Davonport)

'Handleless upper cabinets are a great way to create a more streamlined kitchen, particularly if space is limited. Without traditional handles breaking up the lines, the cabinetry feels less imposing, allowing the kitchen to look clean and more spacious,' explains Ntola Obazee, brand director at Kutchenhaus.

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This style of cabinetry is particularly effective in small kitchens, where you want to reduce the amount of visual distraction and create a seamless look.

'It also gives the room a considered, high-end feel, especially when the cabinets blend in with the surrounding walls and decoration,' Ntola adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

While the kitchen in Dua Lipa's TikTok is unmistakably high-end, you can achieve this look in any home, for much smaller budgets.

'To get the look at home, start with handleless doors, using either push-to-open fittings or integrated recessed handles. Taking cabinets right up to the ceiling is another good way to make use of wall space, providing all-important extra storage without taking up more room,' Ntola explains.

By keeping the cabinetry simple, you can use more of the budget on the work surface. The internal storage behind the cabinets matters too - investing in clever storage solutions will ensure that your kitchen, no matter the size, stays sleek and clutter free.

'Integrated appliances and well-planned internal storage will help worktops remain clear, making sure that everyday essentials are tucked away, giving you that uncluttered look without losing practicality,' says Ntola.

Shop the look

H&M Home Marble salt jar £12.99 at H&M This adorable marble salt jar would look great on a worktop or open shelving - and it's a practical everyday accessory. M&S X Kelly Hoppen Marble Cake Stand £45 at Marks and Spencer UK This showstopper cake stand has a gorgeous marble top and a wooden base that would perfectly complement an oak kitchen. West Elm West Elm Marble Effect Ceramic Bowl, 34cm, Natural £79 at John Lewis Whether it's a decorative object or a fruit bowl, this marble-effect bowl is effortlessly chic.

Wondering how to get the luxe look for less? These budget kitchen ideas will provide plenty of inspiration.