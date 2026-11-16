Who wouldn’t want their living room to feel like one of the most iconic members’ clubs in the world? I certainly do, which is why I asked the lead designer of Soho House, Domhnall Nolan when I got to meet him recently (yes, I was pretty star-struck) how to use lighting to make your living room feel like Soho House.

According to Domhnall, the key to Soho House-inspired living room lighting ideas is the light colour temperature. ‘In every Soho House, we use light bulbs that are 2400K. It varies slightly depending on the lampshade, but it’s mostly 2400K,’ Domhnall revealed.

Tekled 2400K LED Filament Style Dimmable Light Bulbs, Set of 2 £12.81 at Amazon If you're looking to add a warmer glow to your living room, snap up these 2400K bulbs which emit a warm white/amber light.

I doubt that I have to explain to anyone what Soho House is, given the institution’s legendary status. But just in case, Soho House is a global private members’ club which started in London’s Soho, but now operates 40 locations across 19 countries.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

But to explain Domhnall’s advice, this is one of the most popular lighting tricks to make your home feel warmer, cosier and ambient. Whenever I speak to interior designers and experts, they regularly bring up the colour temperature of lighting as one of the most important things to consider when decorating a home.

The lower the number, the warmer the light is as it emits more red, orange and yellow wavelengths. The higher the number, the cooler and brighter it is perceived as it emits more blue wavelengths.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

‘I pay close attention to colour temperature,’ confirms Gemma Samuels, founder and creative director of interior design studio Ankka. ‘Warm light changes how every material in the room is perceived, especially in the evenings when cosiness really matters. I layer light carefully, table lamps, floor lamps, wall lights, often at lower levels, so the room glows rather than shines.’

Most experts I speak to recommend lighting colour temperature of anywhere between 2700K and 3000K. But 2400K is an extra warm white, almost amber temperature close to candlelight which, of course, will make your lounge feel super cosy.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Kiely)

I’ve been lucky enough to have had the opportunity to visit two of the Soho House locations in London - the original 40 Greek Street and the White City House - despite not being a member myself. And while every one of the Soho House clubs has its own style, different from all the others and always inspired by the location and its culture, the elevated and stylish yet cosy and comfortable look and feel is what they all have in common. And the lighting plays a huge part in this.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Complete the look

If you want to take Soho House look further in your lounge, these are some of my top table lamp picks from Soho Home, the homeware brand created by Soho House with pieces inspired by the clubs’ designs.

Lighting is truly one of the most crucial tools interior designers use to make a living room feel cosier and look more expensive. So I recommend to take a page out of their book and do the same.