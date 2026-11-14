Bold colour, rich pattern and a whole lot of Christmas make this home instantly welcoming

This article first appeared in Ideal Home, December 2026 issue. Subscribe and save here.

WHO LIVES HERE? Dan Cox and his partner Nick live here.

When Dan and Nick moved into their new three-bed home in Leytonstone, east London, they knew that it would be a challenge to reintroduce all the original period detailing that had been completely stripped from their Edwardian terraced house.

Here, Dan takes us on a room-by-room tour of their beautiful home, talking us through what they did to breathe life back into their property to create a wonderfully welcoming space where they'll be celebrating their first Christmas this year.

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'I love a bold welcome home'

Tivoli Intelligent Exterior Eggshell, £41 for 1ltr, Little Greene. (Image credit: Future / Dan Duchars / The Contented Nest)

'When we moved in,' explains Dan, 'there was a big PVC front door and a modern porch. We removed the porch, restored the exterior of the house, and added traditional sash windows. We wanted to go bold with the colour of our new timber front door, so we chose this blue shade by Little Greene.'

'I just love having a bold coloured front door; it really sets the tone. We paired it with shiny brass hardware for a traditional look. When we removed the old porch, we actually uncovered the original pathway tiles underneath, which now make up our front step.'

'Brass details elevate basic shelving'

Upper walls painted in Dulux Pebble Shore matt emulsion, £25 per 2.5L, B&Q. (Image credit: Future / The Contented Nest / Dan Duchars)

'The hallway doesn't have a huge amount of floor space, so we knew a freestanding console unit would take up too much room. Instead, we opted for wall-mounted shelving to give us a practical place to drop our keys and display a few decorative objects.'

'We started with some very basic, inexpensive shelves from a DIY shop, and I sourced some brass gallery railing from eBay and attached it around the edges to make them feel more bespoke and luxurious. It was an incredibly easy and affordable hack, but it completely elevates the design and ties in beautifully with our traditional front door hardware.'

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'Tie your table setting in with your decs'

‘We love hosting and wanted our dining table to echo other decorations in the room. We started with a classic white tablecloth and layered it with metallic accents, pops of red and plenty of green foliage to embrace a fully festive look.’

‘We had this custom bookcase built to wrap all the way to the ceiling, enclosing the sofa to make the space feel incredibly cosy at night. I wasn’t sure what to hang on the wall, so I actually painted the canvas with oil paints myself!’

'Pick slender seating for a tight space'

'Space is a bit tight, so we couldn't have bulky seating and chose classic wishbone chairs because they are incredibly comfortable and create a lighter feel. The dark wall colour, which we continued from the hallway, visually zones the dining area.'

'The West Elm pendant light over the dining table was something we bought on Facebook Marketplace seven years ago - long before we even bought this house! We kept it in storage because we knew it was exactly what we wanted.'

'Make storage part of the look'

'We wanted the living room to feel like a really cosy, inviting space, so we decided to colour drench it. We painted the walls and used an eggshell finish in the same shade for the woodwork so it didn't look too flat.'

'Lots of the original features, including fireplaces, had been ripped out by the previous owners to make more space, so reinstating one was our very first step. We couldn't have a real log burner, so we built out the chimney breast and installed a bioethanol fire instead.'

‘This is our first Christmas with the living room completely finished, so this will definitely be the permanent spot for the tree. I am always drawn to goldy colours and prefer warm lights on a tree, which reflect beautifully in the custom mirror we had made to fit our slightly wonky ceiling.'

'Reveal and restore period features'

For vintage glassware, try Etsy or local antiques markets. (Image credit: Future / Dan Duchars / The Contented Nest)

'We were incredibly lucky to uncover the original parquet flooring in the living area, which adds so much historical character. When we were designing this space, we wanted it to feel like a boutique hotel where you might start your evening with a cocktail before moving over to the dining table.'

'We were really inspired by speakeasy cocktail bars for this corner. It’s a dedicated spot to store drinks and display some of the nice glassware we collect.’

'We are planning a full kitchen renovation, so for now, we’ve just given this area a few temporary fixes. When we moved in, everything was completely grey. We added a blind, painted the upper walls in the same dark hue as the dining area wall and painted the existing kitchen cabinetry in Farrow & Ball's Dead Salmon to tie it in with the living space. The washing machine is tucked under the counter – to hide it and add a little soft texture, we hung a simple striped curtain.'

'Place an heirloom chair as a focal point'

'Our previous bedroom was very neutral, so this time around we wanted to go for something much bolder and more playful. The chair in the bay window has been passed down in Nick’s family for decades. We plan to get it reupholstered eventually, but for now, the classic shape brings wonderful character, while the warm neutral fabric sits beautifully against the vibrant blue walls and checked blinds.’

'Make the bed the star of the show'

Bespoke headboard covered in Marble Tapestry in Chocolate, £100 per m, Henry Holland at Harlequin. (Image credit: Future / Dan Duchars / The Contented Nest)

‘Our elongated custom-made headboard is covered with a striking patterned bouclé fabric and is a real focal point. Bringing the headboard out past the bed frame to wrap around the bedside tables anchors the space and tricks the eye into making the room feel wider than it actually is. It plays into the boutique hotel aesthetic that we love.’

'Create a hotel-style guest room'

‘We have friends and family staying all the time and wanted the guest room to feel like a cosy escape for them. We painted the alcoves in a deep green paint colour to give it a rich atmosphere, and paired it with a dark green velvet headboard from Dunelm.'

'Add a pop of colour to the ceiling'

Ceiling in Lick Red 03 matt, £41 for 2.5ltr, B&Q. (Image credit: Future / Dan Duchars / The Contented Nest)

‘The tiles and bathroom fittings were in good condition, so we didn’t feel the need to replace them. However, we wanted the bathroom to link with the other rooms, so the window was updated, along with the rest of the house, and we painted the ceiling a deep terracotta shade. This relatively easy update has completely lifted the neutral room. See more of our renovation @thehitchcockhouse.’

Recreate Dan and Nick's boutique hotel-style look in your home