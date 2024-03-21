Act fast – our top-rated Karcher pressure washer is on sale for Amazon Spring Deal Days

There's nothing like the Easter holidays being within reach to get us ready for sorting out our outdoor spaces, and the most handy piece of equipment to make this job less of a slog? A pressure washer.

Because the stars are aligned in your favour, we've found a seriously good deal to make sure you can pick one up at a bargain price. But it's not just any old machine, oh no – this is one of the best pressure washers on the market. So here's why the Karcher K4 Power Control pressure washer deal has us hyped up.

The device smashed our at-home tests and is more than able to cope with anything you have to throw at it, from tired garden furniture to blocked gutters. With the limited time £60 discount on Amazon, you can get to work with the machine and included Home Kit for a smug £219.99.

Karcher K4 Power Control pressure washer deal

Karcher K4 Power Control pressure washer | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FK%25C3%25A4rcher-Power-Control-pressure-washer%2Fdp%2FB08R65647X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was £279.99 now £219.99 at Amazon With currently 21% off you can make use of this versatile pressure washer for a song. Our full review of the product shows our tester putting it into action and explains why it's worth the hype.

Boasting 'Best Overall Pressure Washer' on our thoroughly tried-and-tested product roundup, the K4 has a lot to offer. It's nice and easy to use, has neat hose storage and even a handy app to aid in set up.

Our reviewer diligently explored each of the three pressure settings on the K4 to eliminate dirt and grime and return surfaces to their original colour. In usage, our tester was especially impressed by the helpful trigger handle display which clearly shows which setting you're on.

As well as the machine itself, this deal adds in the Home Kit which contains everything you'll need to ensure a thorough clean, including patio cleaner and stone and facade detergent.

Karcher is a leading name for machines like pressure washers, making them a go-to brand for your spring cleaning products, but if the prices have been your only reason for not investing so far, then it's a good idea to look at them in the current Amazon Spring Deal Days events.

And if you're loving the sound of this but really want all the bells and whistles, you can PICK UP the Karcher K4 Power Control pressure washer deal for the version that, in addition to including the home kit, has the car kit and hose reel to boot - down from £349.99 to £296.99 on Amazon.

Once your toy arrives, you can get going with how to use a pressure washer and ensure your patio or terrace is just as gleaming as it was when first installed.