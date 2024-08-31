John Lewis' online Christmas shop is open! These are the baubles we're sure will sell out fast

This week, John Lewis opened its Christmas shop online. The retailer’s annual Christmas launch is how we at the Ideal Home office know the countdown to Christmas has officially begun.

So naturally, we had to browse the new John Lewis Christmas collection straight away as every self-respecting organised Christmas shopper would do – and we’ve compiled our top picks for you which we’re adding to our basket now since they are sure to sell out soon. And we think you should, too!

Before John Lewis opens its Christmas department in real life across its physical stores, the online Christmas shop is the perfect place to source some early Christmas ideas before the festive craziness truly begins. Whether you’re looking for Christmas tree trends or novelty baubles (more on these below), they’ve got it all.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis’ report shows that shoppers truly are looking, even more than last year as searches for ‘Christmas tree decorations & baubles’ are up 30% compared to this time last year.

More decorations are yet to be released in the coming days and weeks, but these decorations are already top of our wishlist.

Our top picks

John Lewis Christmas themes for 2024

Just like the John Lewis 2023 Christmas shop last year, this time around the Christmas collection is organised into themes. Last year, there were six. This year, there are four different Christmas decor styles to choose from.

‘This year, our Christmas themes celebrate the diverse spirit of Christmas and are inspired by a celebration of contrasts,’ says Lisa Cherry, Christmas buyer at John Lewis, endearingly known to her team as Mrs Christmas.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

‘Our four themes - Sugar & Spice, Wisdom & Wonder, Dawn & Dusk and Trinket & Treasure - have each been thoughtfully curated by our team of expert buyers and designers with the intention of bringing joy into the home this festive season. We know our customers eagerly anticipate the launch of the John Lewis Christmas shop, and we’re sure they’re going to love this year's offer.’

So let’s see what these themes are all about.

Sugar & Spice has a lot of the elements of last year’s Christmas disco trend mixed with Wonkacore, filled with mirrored mushrooms, gnomes and even disco cherry baubles. But this theme goes even further with the tongue-in-cheek fun and maximalism – shimmering sequins on Christmas stockings and bows perfectly complement the mirrored disco finish, while the combination of pink and red looks so pretty. Retro sweets and ice cream are also heavily referenced. In short, this theme is guaranteed to create a great, fun time for you this holiday season.

has a lot of the elements of last year’s Christmas disco trend mixed with Wonkacore, filled with mirrored mushrooms, gnomes and even disco cherry baubles. But this theme goes even further with the tongue-in-cheek fun and maximalism – shimmering sequins on Christmas stockings and bows perfectly complement the mirrored disco finish, while the combination of pink and red looks so pretty. Retro sweets and ice cream are also heavily referenced. In short, this theme is guaranteed to create a great, fun time for you this holiday season. Dawn & Dusk takes all the whimsical themes and fairytales and packages it into a charming style wrapped in traditional Christmas colours of red and green with the addition of burgundy and teal. Autumnal elements from the woodlands, such as mushrooms and acorns make an appearance, as do velvet bows (some supersized) and felt forest animal characters. And that super realistic Snowy Forest Tree is what dreams are made of. How very wholesome!

(Image credit: John Lewis)

If you’re into glamour and luxe vibes then the Wisdom & Wonder theme is for you. Sleek shades of white and cream are complemented with metallic golds and coppers, while references to indulgence and the ‘high life’ are sprinkled throughout via decorations like a glittering martini glass, a bust sculpture bauble or a grape vine. We think this style might work even better for New Year’s but to each their own.

theme is for you. Sleek shades of white and cream are complemented with metallic golds and coppers, while references to indulgence and the ‘high life’ are sprinkled throughout via decorations like a glittering martini glass, a bust sculpture bauble or a grape vine. We think this style might work even better for New Year’s but to each their own. Finally, Trinket & Treasure is abundant in motifs and mementos from different cultures and world travel – perfect for any wanderlust! From alpaca baubles referencing South America to Scandinavian motifs and patchwork star decorations made from Indian saris by a brand called Pri Pri, it’s all there. The patchworking finish also carries over to placemats and extends to more homemade arts and crafts references.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

What is your top pick that you can’t wait to adorn your Christmas tree or gift to a friend? Many of these Christmas bauble designs make for lovely stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents. And if you can take advantage of one of our John Lewis discount codes, we’re sure they’ll make for an even more satisfying purchase.