John Lewis' online Christmas shop is open! These are the baubles we're sure will sell out fast

Is it ever too early for a little Christmas cheer?

A snow-effect Christmas tree in a living room with decorations from the John Lewis Dawn &amp; Dusk range
This week, John Lewis opened its Christmas shop online. The retailer’s annual Christmas launch is how we at the Ideal Home office know the countdown to Christmas has officially begun.

So naturally, we had to browse the new John Lewis Christmas collection straight away as every self-respecting organised Christmas shopper would do – and we’ve compiled our top picks for you which we’re adding to our basket now since they are sure to sell out soon. And we think you should, too!

Before John Lewis opens its Christmas department in real life across its physical stores, the online Christmas shop is the perfect place to source some early Christmas ideas before the festive craziness truly begins. Whether you’re looking for Christmas tree trends or novelty baubles (more on these below), they’ve got it all.

A stone coffee table on chequered rug with chequered Christmas baubles from the John Lewis Sugar & Spice range

John Lewis’ report shows that shoppers truly are looking, even more than last year as searches for ‘Christmas tree decorations & baubles’ are up 30% compared to this time last year.

More decorations are yet to be released in the coming days and weeks, but these decorations are already top of our wishlist.

Our top picks

John Lewis Checked Shatterproof Baubles, Box of 10, Multi
John Lewis Checked Shatterproof Baubles, Box of 10

Who doesn't love shatterproof baubles? Especially if you've got kids and pets in the house. And even more so when they're as stylish as these colourful, chequerboard designs from John Lewis. These baubles are right on the money with the chequerboard trend that's been going strong for the last couple of years.

Pri Pri Sari Large Star Fabric Tree Decoration, Large, Multi
Pri Pri Sari Large Star Fabric Tree Decoration, Large

This patchwork star decoration is not only stylish and we predict on-trend as we've seen patchwork motifs in other Christmas collections this year, but by purchasing it, you will be supporting a wonderful cause. Made from upcycled sari waste by a social initiative in India, each of these stars is made as part of training opportunities for underprivileged women in the country teaching them sewing and tailoring skills.

John Lewis Sugar & Spice Disco Ball Cherries Tree Decoration
John Lewis Sugar & Spice Disco Ball Cherries Tree Decoration

Do you remember how last year people were DIY-ing disco ball cherries? Well, John Lewis clearly paid attention and made that popular DIY hack into a stunning Christmas tree ornament that's been selling like hot cakes since the drop.

John Lewis Giant Velvet Bow, Red
John Lewis Giant Velvet Bow, Red

The Christmas bow trend was inescapable last year. And it's not showing any signs of stopping for Christmas 2024. If anything, it's gotten bigger - quite literally as John Lewis predicts oversized bows like this red velvet rendition will be all the rage. You can adorn your front door with it, decorate the mantel or put it on the tree - anything goes.

John Lewis Sugar & Spice Ice Cream Cone Bauble
John Lewis Sugar & Spice Ice Cream Cone Bauble

Ice cream in December? Why not?! Especially when it's so beautiful and delicious-looking like this ice cream cone bauble. We love the attention to detail, complete with the 'sprinkles' and even a 'frosty' layer on top of the scoops. So fun!

John Lewis Wisdom & Wonder Bubblegum Statue Tree Decoration
John Lewis Wisdom & Wonder Bubblegum Statue Tree Decoration

Is it just us or does this bust statue bauble bare a striking resemblance to Anne Hathaway on the Princess Diaries movie poster? Complete with the up-do, sunglasses and bubblegum, we don't think it's a coincidence - especially since the third installment of the movie franchise has just been confirmed earlier this year which has in turn sparked a lot of reminiscing or millennials everywhere.

John Lewis Dawn & Dusk String of Acorns Tree Decoration
John Lewis Dawn & Dusk String of Acorns Tree Decoration

Decorating with autumnal motifs for Christmas is an idea that really came into its own last year, especially when it came to mushrooms. And mushrooms going to be everywhere this Christmas yet again, as are other references to fall like these adorable metallic acorns that we just can't get enough of.

John Lewis Sugar & Spice Cassette Tape Bauble
John Lewis Sugar & Spice Cassette Tape Bauble

This is another one for the millennials, as well as anyone who's old enough to remember cassette tapes or those that love anything retro. If you or someone else in your life loves music or has a soft spot for Christmas hits, then best bag this one before it's gone. It's already one of the bestsellers.

John Lewis String of Chillis Bauble Cluster
John Lewis String of Chillis Bauble Cluster

Earlier this month, I've spotted a cluster of dried chilies used as a Christmas tree decoration at an event and though it actually looked really good. Now a few weeks later, John Lewis presents us a with a string of chilies-design bauble. Are chilies going to be the next 'it' item of the Christmas 2024 season? Maybe. They sure look great. So watch this space. We sure will be.

John Lewis Christmas themes for 2024

Just like the John Lewis 2023 Christmas shop last year, this time around the Christmas collection is organised into themes. Last year, there were six. This year, there are four different Christmas decor styles to choose from.

‘This year, our Christmas themes celebrate the diverse spirit of Christmas and are inspired by a celebration of contrasts,’ says Lisa Cherry, Christmas buyer at John Lewis, endearingly known to her team as Mrs Christmas.

A pink Christmas tree from the John Lewis Sugar & Spice range in a living room

‘Our four themes - Sugar & Spice, Wisdom & Wonder, Dawn & Dusk and Trinket & Treasure - have each been thoughtfully curated by our team of expert buyers and designers with the intention of bringing joy into the home this festive season. We know our customers eagerly anticipate the launch of the John Lewis Christmas shop, and we’re sure they’re going to love this year's offer.’

So let’s see what these themes are all about.

  • Sugar & Spice has a lot of the elements of last year’s Christmas disco trend mixed with Wonkacore, filled with mirrored mushrooms, gnomes and even disco cherry baubles. But this theme goes even further with the tongue-in-cheek fun and maximalism – shimmering sequins on Christmas stockings and bows perfectly complement the mirrored disco finish, while the combination of pink and red looks so pretty. Retro sweets and ice cream are also heavily referenced. In short, this theme is guaranteed to create a great, fun time for you this holiday season.
  • Dawn & Dusk takes all the whimsical themes and fairytales and packages it into a charming style wrapped in traditional Christmas colours of red and green with the addition of burgundy and teal. Autumnal elements from the woodlands, such as mushrooms and acorns make an appearance, as do velvet bows (some supersized) and felt forest animal characters. And that super realistic Snowy Forest Tree is what dreams are made of. How very wholesome!

A Christmas decorated staircase with a table underneath adorned with decorations and products from the Wisdom & Wonder range by John Lewis

  • If you’re into glamour and luxe vibes then the Wisdom & Wonder theme is for you. Sleek shades of white and cream are complemented with metallic golds and coppers, while references to indulgence and the ‘high life’ are sprinkled throughout via decorations like a glittering martini glass, a bust sculpture bauble or a grape vine. We think this style might work even better for New Year’s but to each their own.
  • Finally, Trinket & Treasure is abundant in motifs and mementos from different cultures and world travel – perfect for any wanderlust! From alpaca baubles referencing South America to Scandinavian motifs and patchwork star decorations made from Indian saris by a brand called Pri Pri, it’s all there. The patchworking finish also carries over to placemats and extends to more homemade arts and crafts references.

A Christmas tree with decorations from the John Lewis Trinket & Treasure range

What is your top pick that you can’t wait to adorn your Christmas tree or gift to a friend? Many of these Christmas bauble designs make for lovely stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents. And if you can take advantage of one of our John Lewis discount codes, we’re sure they’ll make for an even more satisfying purchase.

