Philips is launching a ceiling light that looks just like a skylight – it will mimic natural light and boost your Vitamin D production

Smart lighting has become the norm in our homes over the past 10 years or so, but Signify (formerly known as Philips) is taking it one step further, announcing the launch of the Philips Smart Skylight - and it’s so smart, it mimics daylight to create the effect of a real skylight.

While lighting trends come and go, one that has remained consistent is the inclusion of smart lighting. From the classic Philips Hue range, which lets you control your home’s lighting from your phone, to smart lighting that boosts your mood , this lighting style has become entrenched in our home lives.

Now, the Smart Skylight is arriving to replicate the natural brightness, shades and depths of daylight, making the light look like an actual window. Think of it as an incredibly clever SAD lamp. Here’s everything we know so far.

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What we know about the Philips Smart Skylight

By now, most people will have heard of SAD lamps , and how they mimic natural light to help boost mood, especially during winter months. For example, the Ideal Home team are fans of the Lumie Dash (was £179, now £139.98 at Amazon), which claims to increase energy, mood and productivity when working from home.

(Image credit: Signal/ Philips)

The Philips Smart Skylight reminds me of a SAD lamp. Its whole essence is using advanced LED lighting to help people feel more connected to natural light. This comes after new research from Signify found that 58% of people said they feel they spend too much time indoors, while 89% said they felt more energised when they get enough daylight. The Philips Skylight was developed to address this shift, helping people bring the feeling of daylight into their homes.

Now, the Philips skylight differs from what we typically regard as smart lighting (i.e., lighting that can be controlled via a smart home ecosystem ). This light won’t connect to your home’s ecosystem, and you’ll need to use a remote control. Instead, what makes it smart is its use of NatureConnect technology, which recreates the effects of real daylight.

The integrated auto day rhythm feature automatically adjusts brightness and tone throughout the day. It delivers bright, blue-enriched light during the day and warmer light in the evening. Users can select from five different daylight-inspired scenes depending on their activities.

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We also know that the Philips Skylight family will include an integrated UV-B module designed to support the body's natural vitamin D production indoors, as well as integrated safety features, including an automatic shut-off after eight hours of use. The lights also have an IP44 rating, meaning they are suitable for damp, humid environments such as bathrooms.

The skylight is currently approved for use in hospitals and commercial environments such as offices, but will be available for a wider European market this month. We know the range includes the following models: Philips Skylight Medium, Philips Skylight Large, Philips Skylight VitaUp Medium and the Philips Skylight VitaUp Large.

Signify has not revealed exactly where the light will be available or how much it will cost yet. However, if you’re looking for something similar you can buy now, you can get a Philips SceneSwitch Ceiling Light for £99.99 at John Lewis . While not as high-tech as the new skylight, this ceiling light allows you to adjust brightness with your existing switch, so you can control your room’s ambience.

Alternatively, here are a few more smart lighting options available to shop right now.

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