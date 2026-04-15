Amazon launches a rival to Samsung's Frame TV – a first look at the stylish new TV you can hide in plain sight

Amazon has launched a competitor to the Samsung Frame TV, the Amazon Ember Artline TV, which is available for pre-order today, with delivery from May 7th.

The Amazon's Ember Artline TV is designed to hide your TV in plain sight, disguised as a piece of art when not in use. The most famous TV to achieve this effect is the Samsung Frame, a staple in some of the most stylish living rooms on Instagram. However, lately, other TV brands, including TCL and Hisense, have started launching their own art TVs. Amazon's TV is the latest to join the ranks.

Amazon Amazon Ember Artline 55" With Fire TV (newest Gen) £949.99 at Amazon UK

The TV has a 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision and uses the latest Fire TV interface. But as an interiors journalist, what I was most interested in was how the TV hides itself as a piece of art when not in use.

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(Image credit: Amazon)

The TV has a gallery of over 2,000 free works of art that can be displayed when you're not watching it. The TV uses a matte display to make the images appear like a real piece of wall art. It also comes with a clever AI function called 'match the room' that will help you find the perfect piece of art to match your surroundings. Alternatively, you can upload your own photos and images to the TV for a personalised look.

But you don't have to worry about the device sitting on all day, running up your energy bill. The Amazon Ember Artline TV's Omnisense technology uses sensors to wake the display when someone walks into a room. Walk away, and the TV turns off, saving energy

(Image credit: Amazon)

To complete the look and turn it into a framed work of art, the TV comes with a frame available in 10 colours, including walnut, fig, gold and midnight blue. You can also switch the frame up at a later date, if you fancy a new colour or material; they are easy to snap in and out of place.

The new Amazon TV lifestyle TV is priced at £949.99 for the 55-inch and £1,199.99 for the 65-inch, which is roughly around the same RRP as the Samsung Frame TV. Right now at John Lewis, you can pick up the Samsung Frame TV, 55-inch for £894, and the Samsung Frame TV, 65-inch for £1,139.

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