One just won’t be enough! The £2 IKEA storage solution shoppers are bulk-buying to tidy up every room of their home – it's so useful

When you think of IKEA, you probably think of larger flat-pack furniture and, of course, the meatballs. But if you know where to look, you can come across smaller (and much cheaper) products that will transform your home in more ways than you’d think. The OSTBIT Plate Holder (£2 at IKEA) is the perfect example of that.

There are so many small home clutter-busters I swear by as an organisation-obsessed Ideal Home Editor, but IKEA always seems to nail the easy and affordable storage options. That’s largely because this Swedish retailer knows how to design products that serve so many different purposes - like a dish rack that can be used in every room of the house.

At first glance, the OSBIT Plate Holder appears to be a relatively unassuming product. But there’s a reason why customers are buying up to seven of them to organise their home, as this £2 game-changer can be used to store everyday essentials, maintain a tidy kitchen, show off precious collections, and so much more.

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OSTBIT Plate holder £2 at IKEA There are so many ways to use this plate holder around the house.

Made from bamboo and consisting of two rows of six pegs, the IKEA OSBIT is designed primarily as a plate holder and dish rack. This can help you keep your worktops tidy when washing up, while also protecting - and perhaps even showing off - the plates in your drawers or cabinets.

But as IKEA explains in the write-up for the product, ‘You can also use the plate holder for anything from lids and chopping boards to letters and children’s puzzles.’ And the storage and organisation solutions don’t stop there.

Ideal Home’s Digital Editor, Rebecca, swears by this £2 dish rack to organise the pots and pans in her kitchen cupboards. She told me that the compact rack not only keeps clutter at bay but also makes it much easier to grab the pot or pan she needs at the time.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rebecca Knight)

And if you’ve always dreamt of open shelving in your kitchen, you could also use a few of the IKEA OSBITs - coupled with a few shelves like this Anika Floating Shelf (£19.99 at Amazon) - to fake it for a much more affordable price.

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Happy IKEA customers have also raved about the multi-purpose nature of this £2 product, too. At the time of writing, it has over 1,000 reviews with an average star rating of 4.7 out of 5, with one customer raving, ‘This little item is more than you think.’

They add, ‘This item is so useful, it's incredible. It stores plates, DVDs, and books near the bedside, ready to read on your bedside table; it can also make a rack to hang things on, etc. It’s amazing; I always buy from IKEA when I go in. I have seven now!’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

Another wrote, ‘I picked this up in store to use as a bow maker for crafting, but after seeing other hacks online, I have fixed it to a shelf by the bedside as a rack to keep my phone & tablet while charging them. Also, a handy place for TV remotes. I can imagine picking up more of these over time as I find new uses for them!’

So, the opportunities really are endless! And for just £2, you really can’t go wrong.

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