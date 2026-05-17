There's a reason this £3 no-drill IKEA bedroom organiser has over 1000 5-star reviews – it's been game-changing in my small bedroom

I find that in life, there are certain things no one gives you the memo for, and then, when you finally discover them by yourself and realise everyone else knew about them all along, you wonder why nobody thought to tell you.

This under £3 IKEA bedroom storage solution is exactly one of those things. For those who have already discovered this no-drill game-changer, you can skip on by, but for anyone yet to discover the IKEA ENUDDEN; you're welcome.

After all, there's a reason this bargain buy has over 1000 5-star reviews on the IKEA website, and I'm certainly not here to gatekeep. It's been a game-changer when it comes to additional storage ideas for my small bedroom.

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IKEA ENUDDEN Hanger for Door £2.75 at ikea.com For under £3, the ENUDDEN door hanger offers a lot of bedroom storage bang for your buck.

I know, at first glance, this no-drill door hook may not seem revolutionary, but let me tell you, for those of us who have hollow core doors rather than solid wood, plus anyone who rents and can't add their own fixings, or for those who don't have or don't want to use a drill, these over-the-door wall hooks are the unsung hero of bedroom storage solutions.

I use mine to hang dressing gowns on the back of my bedroom doors, and to organise clothing I want to wear the next day, or that's been worn but isn't yet ready for the laundry basket.

(Image credit: IKEA)

But the ENUDDEN can be 'any-room' storage, of course, not just bedroom organisation, because you can fit this hanger over any door in your house.

'I have bought 5 of these, as they are such good value for money,' shares one 5-star reviewer on the IKEA website. 'They fit over my doors with no issues... are very strong and can hold a good amount of weight.'

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'Bought to hang on a door of a bedroom with no wardroom,' says another happy owner. 'Fits the door width and works really well.'

'Fits perfectly over door,' agrees a third reviewer, who also praises the 'protection pads' on the reverse of the hook that 'avoid scuffing the surface of your door. Would recommend.'

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA isn't the only place that sells this no-drill storage solution, of course. If you can't get into an IKEA store, then you can order online, but there are also options available at the following retailers.

Dunelm Pack of 3 Overdoor Hooks £1.50 at Dunelm This pack of three wood-effect hooks are very cute though, and similarly well priced. WEBI Over the Door Hook £16.99 at Amazon UK Amazon has lots of options, although most that I've found are more expensive. Dunelm Over the Door Organiser £26 at Dunelm And of course, you don't have to stick to hooks, this over-the-door storage solution features shelving.

However, the ENUDDEN is one of the best value options I've found when it comes to the combination of build quality, the amount of storage it offers, and its *very* reasonable £2.75 price tag.

As I say, if you already know about this no-drill bedroom storage hero, then this will be old news to you, but if you didn't... then your bedroom organisation just got a *lot* easier.

After all, in my experience, it's often the simplest solutions that make the biggest impact when it comes to keeping your home tidy and clutter-free.