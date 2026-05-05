The £2 IKEA bedroom space-saver that shoppers say 'I didn’t know I needed, but now I wonder how I survived without it'
This budget-friendly buy is game-changing in a small bedroom
I am one of those people who *loves* an IKEA shopping trip. I live in a small home, and I can't think of anywhere else that offers such ingenious small-space living solutions as an IKEA store.
A quick wander through the brand's room setups usually reveals space-saving storage and organisation solutions that solve problems I wasn't even aware *could* be solved. Not without moving to a bigger house, that is.
And I'm not alone. There's one £2 bedroom storage solution in particular that IKEA shoppers can't stop talking about, and its 5-star reviews are testament to how this bargain buy can become a game-changer in a small bedroom.Article continues below
As one IKEA reviewer says, it's 'one of those great IKEA items that you didn’t know you needed, but once you have it, you wonder how you survived without it.'
What is it? The IKEA KOMPLEMENT Valet Hanger. And although it may not be the most exciting thing you've ever invested in, if you work out the cost-per-use of this £2 buy, it could well be the best value purchase you've ever made.
As one of the KOMPLEMENT's 5-star reviewers shares, it may be slightly 'boring, but it's very, very useful'. 'A game-changer,' says another happy owner, 'love this product. Such a handy little gadget.'
However, you would be forgiven for not knowing exactly what this product is for at first glance. I certainly wouldn't have guessed, but, as it turns out, this £2 buy solves one of the biggest problems I have in my small bedroom.
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Namely, where to put my clothes at the end of the day when they're not dirty enough for the laundry basket, but I also don't want to put them back in my wardrobe. And where to put the next day's outfit on those (admittedly rare) nights when I'm organised enough to plan ahead.
This problem used to be solved by a 'clothes chair' in my previous larger bedrooms (that is, a bedroom chair that quickly gathered all manner of half-worn clothes), but the KOMPLEMENT is a much neater solution, and one that works in a bedroom that now doesn't have space for much furniture beyond my bed and wardrobe.
'Such a useful gadget,' agrees one IKEA reviewer. 'Ideal for hanging your clothes on at night. I also find it useful for hanging newly ironed clothes on before putting them back into the wardrobe. Great space saver.'
'Perfect for storing clothes that you don’t want to put back in the wardrobe at the moment,' says another owner. 'So useful when putting together outfits. I also use it each night to hold my outfit for the next day.'
'Bought one for my son's room (and screwed it to the wall) to hang his week's school uniforms from,' shares another owner. 'A simple, well-made, and inexpensive solution.'
It's not the only small-space storage solution I've incorporated into my bijou bedroom (more on those below), but the IKEA KOMPLEMENT is definitely the most budget-friendly bedroom organiser I've come across.
After all, what costs £2 these days? And the fact that it's an item I use pretty much every day makes it even better value for money.
More small bedroom storage solutions
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.