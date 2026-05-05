The £2 IKEA bedroom space-saver that shoppers say 'I didn’t know I needed, but now I wonder how I survived without it'

I am one of those people who *loves* an IKEA shopping trip. I live in a small home, and I can't think of anywhere else that offers such ingenious small-space living solutions as an IKEA store.

A quick wander through the brand's room setups usually reveals space-saving storage and organisation solutions that solve problems I wasn't even aware *could* be solved. Not without moving to a bigger house, that is.

And I'm not alone. There's one £2 bedroom storage solution in particular that IKEA shoppers can't stop talking about, and its 5-star reviews are testament to how this bargain buy can become a game-changer in a small bedroom.

Article continues below

As one IKEA reviewer says, it's 'one of those great IKEA items that you didn’t know you needed, but once you have it, you wonder how you survived without it.'

(Image credit: IKEA)

What is it? The IKEA KOMPLEMENT Valet Hanger. And although it may not be the most exciting thing you've ever invested in, if you work out the cost-per-use of this £2 buy, it could well be the best value purchase you've ever made.

IKEA KOMPLEMENT Valet Hanger View at ikea.com This space-saving bedroom storage solution is only £2 at IKEA.

As one of the KOMPLEMENT's 5-star reviewers shares, it may be slightly 'boring, but it's very, very useful'. 'A game-changer,' says another happy owner, 'love this product. Such a handy little gadget.'

However, you would be forgiven for not knowing exactly what this product is for at first glance. I certainly wouldn't have guessed, but, as it turns out, this £2 buy solves one of the biggest problems I have in my small bedroom.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Namely, where to put my clothes at the end of the day when they're not dirty enough for the laundry basket, but I also don't want to put them back in my wardrobe. And where to put the next day's outfit on those (admittedly rare) nights when I'm organised enough to plan ahead.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

This problem used to be solved by a 'clothes chair' in my previous larger bedrooms (that is, a bedroom chair that quickly gathered all manner of half-worn clothes), but the KOMPLEMENT is a much neater solution, and one that works in a bedroom that now doesn't have space for much furniture beyond my bed and wardrobe.

'Such a useful gadget,' agrees one IKEA reviewer. 'Ideal for hanging your clothes on at night. I also find it useful for hanging newly ironed clothes on before putting them back into the wardrobe. Great space saver.'

'Perfect for storing clothes that you don’t want to put back in the wardrobe at the moment,' says another owner. 'So useful when putting together outfits. I also use it each night to hold my outfit for the next day.'

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

'Bought one for my son's room (and screwed it to the wall) to hang his week's school uniforms from,' shares another owner. 'A simple, well-made, and inexpensive solution.'

It's not the only small-space storage solution I've incorporated into my bijou bedroom (more on those below), but the IKEA KOMPLEMENT is definitely the most budget-friendly bedroom organiser I've come across.

After all, what costs £2 these days? And the fact that it's an item I use pretty much every day makes it even better value for money.

More small bedroom storage solutions

Dunelm The Edited Life Felt Underbed Storage £20 at Dunelm In a small bedroom, every square inch of storage space counts, and this felted underbed storage box is so useful for stashing bedroom clutter out of sight. Habitat Bronte 2 Drawer Bedside Table £85 at Habitat UK Similarly, in a bijou bedroom every piece of furniture needs to earn its keep. I find that a bedside table with storage is a must. Dunelm The Edited Life Felt Bedside Pocket Organiser £4 at Dunelm Don't have space for bedside tables next to your bed? This ingenious bedside pocket is great for keeping nighttime essentials tidy and within easy reach.