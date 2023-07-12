Amazon is selling a dupe for this cult IKEA buy – it's cheaper and on sale for Prime Day

Amazon is selling a trolley that looks exactly like the cult IKEA RASKOG trolley – the only difference? It's nearly £20 cheaper. However, you need to act quickly because this deal is an Amazon Prime Day exclusive and won't be around for long.

The IKEA RASKOG trolley has easily become one of the most recognisable pieces of decor in people's homes. Whether it's to aid storage and organisation in a kitchen or bathroom, or used even as a bedside table for those with a small bedroom looking to double up on its purpose, it's a cult buy to watch.

However, while IKEA is more or less synonymous with affordability, its £45 price point might be a little steep for some people. Lucky for you, we've got good news as we've hunted down a dupe on Amazon and believe us when we tell you the difference is uncanny.

Amazon's IKEA RASKOG trolley dupe

The SONGMICS 3-Tier Storage Trolley is currently available to buy on Amazon for £26.99, reduced from its usual £33.99 price point. Its current price is a Prime Day exclusive deal, however, even its retail price is cheaper than IKEA, so it's a win-win regardless.

SONGMICS 3-Tier Storage Trolley £26.99 at Amazon This trolley looks exactly like IKEA's, and we think would work perfectly for any kitchen storage or bathroom storage that needs some TLC. IKEA RASKOG Trolley £45.00 at IKEA This cult IKEA buy needs no introduction. Use it for your kitchen, bathroom, bedroom (or frankly anywhere) to give all your extra bits and bobs a rightful home.

Not only that, but the Amazon version also comes in multiple colourways, such as black, white, olive green, grey, and even a bright mint green to suit whatever paint trends you've opted to follow in your home.

Do be aware that the prices of the other colours vary and may be slightly more expensive than the black one's current Prime Day deal, however, we suppose it may be worth spending a couple of extra pounds to keep your living room colour scheme cohesive. And the silver lining? It'll still be cheaper than IKEA's retail price.

After something even more affordable? We found a dupe for the IKEA NISSAFORS trolley...

Alternatively, if you wanted an even more affordable option for a trolley, we've also scouted down a dupe for IKEA's NISSAFORS Trolley – which is also quickly becoming a cult buy for all IKEA lovers.

The NISSAFORS is slightly wider in surface area for those needing a tad bit more space and is also cheaper than the RASKOG at £30. But of course, who would we be if we didn't give you a cheeky deal for it too?

SPACEKEEPER Storage Trolley 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart | was £22.99 now £18.39 at Amazon This trolley is an even more affordable option for you to get those storage ideas into motion. It's even adjustable so you can configure it in any way to suit your needs, with wheels or without.

Amazon's SPACEKEEPER Storage Trolley 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart is currently on offer for £18.39 for Prime Day, and we think it looks pretty similar to the NISSAFORS.

Don't get us wrong, we're still team IKEA, however, when the deals are this good, best believe we'll go running toward that direction.

We'll be sure to add it to our baskets before the end of today so we don't end up regretting missing this sweet Prime Day deal.