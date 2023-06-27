The Beckhams make a compelling case for this unusual addition to your kitchen
Their latest viral TikTok video is creating buzz for this unorthodox kitchen appliance
In a recent TikTok video, David Beckham and his youngest daughter, Harper, are seen cooking up a storm in their beautiful kitchen – but what we really have our eyes on is their eye-catching wood-fired clay pizza oven – and it's huge.
The Beckhams took to TikTok to share their burrito-making process in celebration of the new Flamin' Hot movie, directed by Eva Longoria. However, while they may be knee-deep in the festivities of recreating the Mexican classic, we can't help but be distracted by their gorgeous rustic kitchen, in particular, their nod to embracing pizza-making authenticity with their clay pizza oven.
The video, posted on Victoria Beckham's TikTok account, has racked up over 5 million views with nearly 300,000 likes. It starts off with Harper behind the camera with her father in the frame, flashing the clay oven and the rest of their kitchen decor, which is giving serious farmhouse kitchen vibes.
Alongside their unusually large (but equally swanky) pizza oven, their kitchen layout features exposed brick walls and a wooden arched ceiling, paired with dark kitchen cabinets, finished with a display of copper pots and pans hanging above their magnificent kitchen island. Even the Beckhams love a good kitchen trend or two, which is unsurprising, to say the least.
@victoriabeckham ♬ (It Goes Like) Nanana - Edit - Peggy Gou
Our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, knows the experience of growing up with a wood-fired clay pizza oven all too well saying, 'They're very pretty and great if you want the authentic fire oven experience.'
'However, I wouldn't recommend getting one unless you're Jamie Oliver (or David Beckham apparently) they take a long time to heat up (think hours), and even though you can get a couple of pizzas in at a time, in the many years we had it the only person who mastered using it was our friend who is a professional baker and pastry chef.'
Now, you know that we love a good pizza oven here at Ideal Home, so while going down the super traditional route of a massive wood-fired clay pizza oven may not be the most suitable choice for your kitchen appliance layout, rest assured there are other indoor pizza alternatives to consider if you want to make pizzas Beckham-style.
As our former Small Appliance and Cookware Editor and now our expert on everything relating to reviews, Millie knows her way around a kitchen appliance, and she was happy to bring her testing know-how to comment on several of the bestselling pizza ovens, giving this popular product a run for its money, both indoors and out.
'We saw a huge spike in popularity for pizza ovens during the pandemic, but investing in a home pizza oven hasn't dipped in popularity now that we can pop back to pizza express! There's something of a ritual about making your own pizza, from perfecting your dough recipe to setting up topping stations. It's a lot more collaborative than cooking on a BBQ, and I absolutely love getting my friends over for a pizza party,' says our Head of Reviews, Millie Fender.
'Even if you don't have a big outdoor space, you can still invest in a home pizza oven that can live in your kitchen. I've tested Ooni's first indoor pizza oven, the Volt, and it makes the whole process a lot more beginner-friendly.'
Millie adds, 'If it's out of your budget though, even Ooni's Stainless Steel 13-Inch Pizza Steel is a great storage-friendly tool that can pre-heat to hit those pizza oven temperatures. It essentially allows you to use your oven as you would an Ooni, and my pizzas cooked in minutes.'
These are definitely some key things to keep in mind, especially if you're wondering which Ooni pizza oven you should buy, as they all vary from case to case.
Ooni Stainless Steel 13-Inch Pizza Steel | £99.99 at Ooni
The highly durable, commercial-grade pizza steel can be used for cooking all pizza varieties and styles, including store-bought, deep pan and frozen pizzas. After one bake with the steel, pizza nights in your home kitchen will never be the same.
With all that said, the Beckhams might have just made a pretty compelling case as to why we ought to consider nabbing an indoor pizza oven for ourselves – but mind you, we'll likely be going down the more affordable, space-saving route.
So, who'll be hosting the first pizza party of the summer?
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
How to propagate aloe vera – grow your aloe collection for free with this step-by-step guide
Learn the art of aloe propagation to unlock the cost-free route to aloe bliss, for as long as you want
By Jullia Joson
-
The new luxe bedroom trend dividing home decor experts
Bathing and sleeping in the same room doesn't have to be the reserve of hotels - but would this work in your home?
By Katie Sims
-
'It feels misjudged and naive' – the piece of furniture Angela Scanlon seriously regrets buying
A cautionary tale for interior enthusiasts
By Jullia Joson