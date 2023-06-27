The Beckhams make a compelling case for this unusual addition to your kitchen

In a recent TikTok video, David Beckham and his youngest daughter, Harper, are seen cooking up a storm in their beautiful kitchen – but what we really have our eyes on is their eye-catching wood-fired clay pizza oven – and it's huge.

The Beckhams took to TikTok to share their burrito-making process in celebration of the new Flamin' Hot movie, directed by Eva Longoria. However, while they may be knee-deep in the festivities of recreating the Mexican classic, we can't help but be distracted by their gorgeous rustic kitchen, in particular, their nod to embracing pizza-making authenticity with their clay pizza oven.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jody Stewart)

The video, posted on Victoria Beckham's TikTok account, has racked up over 5 million views with nearly 300,000 likes. It starts off with Harper behind the camera with her father in the frame, flashing the clay oven and the rest of their kitchen decor, which is giving serious farmhouse kitchen vibes.

Alongside their unusually large (but equally swanky) pizza oven, their kitchen layout features exposed brick walls and a wooden arched ceiling, paired with dark kitchen cabinets, finished with a display of copper pots and pans hanging above their magnificent kitchen island. Even the Beckhams love a good kitchen trend or two, which is unsurprising, to say the least.

Our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, knows the experience of growing up with a wood-fired clay pizza oven all too well saying, 'They're very pretty and great if you want the authentic fire oven experience.'

'However, I wouldn't recommend getting one unless you're Jamie Oliver (or David Beckham apparently) they take a long time to heat up (think hours), and even though you can get a couple of pizzas in at a time, in the many years we had it the only person who mastered using it was our friend who is a professional baker and pastry chef.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jody Stewart)

Now, you know that we love a good pizza oven here at Ideal Home, so while going down the super traditional route of a massive wood-fired clay pizza oven may not be the most suitable choice for your kitchen appliance layout, rest assured there are other indoor pizza alternatives to consider if you want to make pizzas Beckham-style.

As our former Small Appliance and Cookware Editor and now our expert on everything relating to reviews, Millie knows her way around a kitchen appliance, and she was happy to bring her testing know-how to comment on several of the bestselling pizza ovens, giving this popular product a run for its money, both indoors and out.

'We saw a huge spike in popularity for pizza ovens during the pandemic, but investing in a home pizza oven hasn't dipped in popularity now that we can pop back to pizza express! There's something of a ritual about making your own pizza, from perfecting your dough recipe to setting up topping stations. It's a lot more collaborative than cooking on a BBQ, and I absolutely love getting my friends over for a pizza party,' says our Head of Reviews, Millie Fender.

'Even if you don't have a big outdoor space, you can still invest in a home pizza oven that can live in your kitchen. I've tested Ooni's first indoor pizza oven, the Volt, and it makes the whole process a lot more beginner-friendly.'

(Image credit: Ooni )

Millie adds, 'If it's out of your budget though, even Ooni's Stainless Steel 13-Inch Pizza Steel is a great storage-friendly tool that can pre-heat to hit those pizza oven temperatures. It essentially allows you to use your oven as you would an Ooni, and my pizzas cooked in minutes.'

These are definitely some key things to keep in mind, especially if you're wondering which Ooni pizza oven you should buy, as they all vary from case to case.

(Image credit: Future)

Ooni Stainless Steel 13-Inch Pizza Steel | £99.99 at Ooni The highly durable, commercial-grade pizza steel can be used for cooking all pizza varieties and styles, including store-bought, deep pan and frozen pizzas. After one bake with the steel, pizza nights in your home kitchen will never be the same.

With all that said, the Beckhams might have just made a pretty compelling case as to why we ought to consider nabbing an indoor pizza oven for ourselves – but mind you, we'll likely be going down the more affordable, space-saving route.

So, who'll be hosting the first pizza party of the summer?