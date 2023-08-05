How to cook jacket potato in an air fryer – 3 quick and easy steps for perfect spuds every single time

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If there's one thing for certain, it's that the beloved air fryer craze sees no future in coming to a halt anytime soon. So, we may as well get comfy and learn more quick and easy recipes, like how to cook jacket potato in an air fryer.

If you're anything like me and have been going toastie-crazy after learning how to make a toastie in the air fryer, then consider this low-effort high-reward jacket potato method your next kitchen conquest for those days when you want a delicious meal without all the hassle.

How to cook jacket potato in air fryer

A jacket potato is our personal air fryer queen Molly Cleary's favourite go-to dinner.

'I'm very obsessed with the girl dinner trend on TikTok, and if there's one girl dinner that says low effort and high reward to me, then it's an air fryer jacket potato,' she says. 'There's no need to blow a fuse by using your microwave to try and soften your potato, and it takes way less time than using your oven.'

Ding ding, cooking jacket potatoes in the air fryer is definitely one of the things an air fryer does better than an oven. Whether you've got a dual-zone air fryer, an oven-style one (like the Lakeland Digital Mini Oven), or just your standard drawer-style model, this method is the go-to.

1. Preheat your air fryer

If there's one thing we'll always remind you to do, it's to preheat your air fryer. Forgetting to preheat is one of the most common air fryer mistakes people make, but it certainly pays.

Molly uses the Instant Vortex Dual Basket air fryer and sets it to 200 degrees Celcius for a couple of minutes while she prepares her potatoes.

2. Prepare your potato

'I take my potato and poke lots of holes in it with a fork,' starts Molly. 'Then I rub olive oil all over it and season generously with salt and pepper.'

3. Pop it in the air fryer

Now you've prepared and seasoned your potato, it's time to pop it in the air fryer. Consider using a spray bottle filled with olive oil to lightly coat the basket beforehand.

'I put mine in the air fryer for 40 minutes and just make sure to check on it at the halfway stage,' says Molly. And voila, a great jacket potato, if we do say so ourselves.

Of course, at this point, feel free to add your toppings of choice so you can really give it your personal seal of approval.

'My expert tip is to slice it in half for the last five minutes and get the insides a little crispier too, but it's all down to personal preference,' finishes Molly.

If there's one thing we're always down for, it's a low-effort high-reward task, and this jacket potato method definitely makes the top of the ranks for us. So the next time you've had one of those days at work, at least you have the comfort of knowing you can go home to a hassle-free meal that's still ever so tasty.

Now, excuse us while we eat this at least 3 times a week (sorry, not sorry).

How long to cook baked potato in air fryer? Baked (or jacket) potatoes take around 40 minutes to cook in the air fryer at 200 degrees Celcius. Our top tip is to check on it at the halfway mark to make sure it all looks fine before leaving it to cook to completion.